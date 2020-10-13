New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore

Hyundai is construction on a research and development centre in Singapore that will house a small-scale electric vehicle production facility. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the facility may produce up to 30,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually by 2025.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Hyundai's upcoming facility in Singapore may produce up to 30,000 electric vehicles annually by 2025 expand View Photos
Hyundai's upcoming facility in Singapore may produce up to 30,000 electric vehicles annually by 2025

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co started construction on a research and development centre in Singapore on Tuesday that will house a small-scale electric vehicle production facility. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the facility may produce up to 30,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually by 2025 and represents an investment of S$400 million ($295 million).

Singapore is one of the world's most expensive places to buy a car and does not currently have any auto manufacturing capacity. But the wealthy city-state has set out ambitious plans to phase out petrol vehicles by 2040.

"Automotive activities are becoming viable in Singapore once again. EVs have a different supply chain, fewer mechanical parts and more electronics, which plays to Singapore's strengths," PM Lee said.

854mnhb8

Singapore make a bigger bet on electrification to cut greenhouse gases and slow climate change 

A Hyundai spokeswoman confirmed the 30,000 unit target but said that the exact capacity was yet to be determined. The facility is due for completion by end 2022, the firm said in a statement.

The announcement comes after vacuum cleaner company Dyson last year scrapped plans to build an electric car in Singapore, saying it was not commercially viable.

Singapore plans to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, and make a bigger bet on electrification to cut greenhouse gases and slow climate change.

Hyundai said in a statement its new Singapore facility aims to be carbon neutral by using solar and hydrogen energy, will utilise technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and will include a test drive track for customers.

The centre is part of Hyundai's vision to enable future vehicle buyers to customize and purchase vehicles online using a smartphone, allowing production to be on-demand.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Motorcycle India Is Offering Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,000 On Its Models
Suzuki Motorcycle India Is Offering Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,000 On Its Models
Park+ App Offers Pre-Booking For Car Park Along With Contactless Service
Park+ App Offers Pre-Booking For Car Park Along With Contactless Service
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities