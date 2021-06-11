2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift: All You Need To Know

Jaguar has launched the 2021 F-Pace facelift in India at Rs. 69.99 lakh and the updated model comes to our market in a single R-Dynamic S trim, and almost a year after its global debut. Now though the changes on the new Jaguar F-Pace look subtle on the outside being limited to just cosmetic updates, the cabin has been revised thoroughly and there have been substantial updates even in the tech department. The updates definitely give it more credentials to go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and even the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in our market. Here's all you need to know about the new Jaguar F-Pace.

