2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift: All You Need To Know
Though the changes on the new Jaguar F-Pace look subtle on the outside being limited to just cosmetic updates, the cabin has been revised thoroughly and there have been substantial updates even in the tech department.
Highlights
- The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift is offered in the single R-Dynamic S trim
- Exterior updates are subtle, but significant interior and tech upgrades
- It gets new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrains
Jaguar has launched the 2021 F-Pace facelift in India at Rs. 69.99 lakh and the updated model comes to our market in a single R-Dynamic S trim, and almost a year after its global debut. Now though the changes on the new Jaguar F-Pace look subtle on the outside being limited to just cosmetic updates, the cabin has been revised thoroughly and there have been substantial updates even in the tech department. The updates definitely give it more credentials to go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and even the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in our market. Here's all you need to know about the new Jaguar F-Pace.
- The front end looks tad bolder thanks to fewer character lines on the hood along with new LED headlights which look sleeker, sporting slim J-blade DRLs.
- The grille is also new and enlarged, and is finished in dark piano black sporting the iconic Jaguar emblem with 'diamond' detailing in Jaguar's speak, while the side fender vents too feature the iconic Leaper emblem.
- On the inside, it gets a bigger and intuitive 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro software is also on board.
- The cabin is also draped in soft-touch materials and other details like cricket ball stitching and Aluminium inserts add to its premium appeal. The pop-up transmission shifter is replaced with a small lever which is positioned next to the drive mode controls.
- It also borrows new steering while from the I-Pace, along with touch-sensitive buttons and simple three-spoke design.
- It is also equipped with ten-colour ambient lighting as standard along with the keyless entry, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Smartphone Pack and Remote (with e-call and b-call functionality), second-row seat with power recline, four zone climate control, interactive driver display and fixed panoramic roof.
- The cabin now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles.
- The new Jaguar F-Pace gets JLR's latest range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. So the new Jaguar F-Pace facelift gets 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.
- The petrol engine is tuned to belts out 244 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 198 bhp and 430 Nm of torque.
- Globally, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace gets a new mild-hybrid variant added to its range as well and is offered in four trim levels- 250, 250 S, S 340, and R-Dynamic S 400. The new mild-hybrid setup is offered with the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine.