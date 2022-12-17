2024 Jagaur F-Pace Unveiled; P400e PHEV Variant Offers More Electric Range

The current-generation Jagaur F-Pace is nearing the end of its lifecycle and so the British marquee has already introduced the updated model of the luxury crossover. The 2024 Jaguar F-Pace gets a comprehensive upgrade in terms of design, technology and features as the P400e gets an upgraded battery as well that boosts its electric drive range by 20 per cent. It gets a 19.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives it an electric drive range of 65 km as per the WLTP cycle.

The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 30 mins using a 35-kW DC charging while 100 per cent charge from a 7-kW AC wall box charger takes 2 hours 30 minutes. The Jaguar F-Pace P400e gets all-wheel drive system as standard like other variants. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine belts out 392 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to the eight-speed automatic transmission. It takes 5.3 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint.

For the 2024 model year, the range has been limited to R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 Sport and the SVR trim. The non-R-Dynamic has been discontinued. While some of the recent Land Rover products have switched to BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, the F-Pace SVR retains its supercharged 5.0-liter V8. It's built at home in the United Kingdom where JLR also assembles the four- and six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, some of which have mild-hybrid tech.

It gets 19-inch wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard fitments. From R-Dynamic SE onwards, it gets the gloss black exterior accents as standard. You'll find them on the side mirror caps, front grille, window surrounds, and rear badges.