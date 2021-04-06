2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin From May

The Jaguar F-Pace will also come in the top-spec R-Dynamic S trim and deliveries will begin from May 2021

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has officially begun accepting bookings for the 2021 F-Pace facelift in India. The updated SUV, which made its global debut in September 2020, comes with a noticeable makeover including revised exterior styling, refreshed interior, and connected technology. Additionally, JLR India is also introducing its new-generation 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine with the new SUV. In India, the new Jaguar F-Pace will also be offered in the top-spec R-Dynamic S trim, in both petrol and diesel powertrains, and deliveries will begin from May 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "In its latest avatar, the new Jaguar F-Pace's standout design contours, exhilarating performance and a more luxurious and connected experience is bound to captivate many many hearts in India."

The 2021 F-Pace include a new grille, redesigned LED headlights with a new cluster pattern and a new front bumper with larger intakes

Visual updates made to the 2021 F-Pace include a new grille, redesigned LED headlights with a new cluster pattern and a new front bumper with larger intakes. The SUV will also get a new set of alloy wheels, refreshed LED taillights, and a new rear bumper. The cabin, on the other hand, has received more comprehensive updates, including a newly designed dashboard featuring a larger display with the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system that boasts of several connected car features.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace get new touchscreen unit with the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system that boasts of several connected car features

The SUV also gets a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a small shifter lever instead of a rotary dial, and new steering with touch-sensitive buttons similar to the I-Pace. Jaguar is offering two dual-tone interior trim options - Mars Red and Siena Tan, with a tonne of soft-touch panels, along with ten-colour ambient lighting as standard along with the keyless entry and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

Specific engine details of the India-spec model is expected to be revealed at the time of the launch. But, the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine puts out 243 bhp, while the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit makes 330 bhp. The same engine in the top-spec R-Dynamic S trim is tuned to put out 390 bhp.

