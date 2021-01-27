2021 Jeep Compass: All You Need To Know

2021 Jeep Compass facelift comes in four trims and 11 variants.

Jeep India has finally launched the highly-awaited Jeep Compass facelift in the country. The facelifted Compass now gets updated design, new styling elements and new features. The mid-update comes in four trims - Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O) and Model 'S' that are further classified in a total of 11 variants. The American carmaker also introduced a special 80th Anniversary Edition alongside the regular variants, which is priced at ₹ 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom). We tell you everything about the newly launched Compass SUV.

The company started accepting bookings for the SUV earlier this month with a token amount of ₹ 50,000. Deliveries and test drives of the new Compass are slated to commence from February 2, 2021. The facelifted avatar is available in seven colour options - Magnesio Grey, Brilliant Black, Exotic Red, Minimal Grey, Galaxy Blue, Techno Metallic Green and Bright White, wherein the last three shades are all-new colours.

The new Jeep Compass SUV now comes in three all-new colours, which are Galaxy Blue, Techno Metallic Green and Bright White Aesthetically, 2021 Jeep Compass comes with a host of exterior updates giving it a refreshed look featuring two-toned dark grey contrast roof. The SUV is now more appealing, aggressive and intuitive compared to the predecessor. It comes with a bigger chrome finished seven-slat grille, new LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, slightly revamped silver faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, squared wheel arches with plastic cladding, roof rails, shark fin antenna, new LED taillights and more.

The cabin of the 2021 Jeep Compass has been updated significantly along with a new host of features The cabin of the Compass SUV has been revamped extensively. It now gets more premium interiors, comfortable and contemporary styling, updated features, new dashboard design and more. It now comes with a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen with FCA's UConnect 5 technology offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The company has also used premium soft-touch materials along with new knobs and buttons for in-car controls. It gets three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, ventilated seats up front, eight-way power adjustment with memory function, 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, remote proximity keyless entry, and more.



Additional features equipped on the SUV are wireless smartphone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, ambient footlights, 360-degree parking camera and others.

It also comes equipped with over 60 active and passive safety features such as seven airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), a bunch of electronics including electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BA), terrain modes, hill assist (HA) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.

The mechanical front of the new Jeep Compass facelift remains unchanged. The 2021 Jeep Compass borrows its powertrain options from the predecessor that are a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. While the former is good for 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, the latter churns out 170 bhp and 350 of power figures.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. Jeep also offers 4x4 tech on select variants with an automatic gearbox.

Prices for the 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift start at ₹ 16.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, the 80th-anniversary edition is priced at ₹ 22.96 lakh, going up to ₹ 26.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). As far as competition is concerned, the 2021 Jeep Compass competes against Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tucson.

