2021 Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Price Comparison

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has been officially launched in India and remains on the pricier side in its segment. In fact, at a starting price of ₹ 16.99 lakh for the base petrol MT variant and going up to ₹ 28.29 lakh for the range-topping 4x4 diesel AT trim, it is the most expensive offering in its segment. The new Jeep Compass will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector and Tata Harrier in the market. Here's how the SUV fares up against the competition in terms of pricing.

Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson

Both the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass are offered with AWD variants as well.

Models Jeep Compass Hyundai Tucson Petrol AT ₹ 19.49 lakh - ₹ 25.29 lakh ₹ 22.55 lakh - ₹ 23.91 lakh Diesel AT ₹ 26.29 lakh - ₹ 28.29 lakh ₹ 24.60 lakh - ₹ 27.33 lakh

The Hyundai Tucson is the closest rival to the Compass when it comes to pricing and specifications and only these two models in the segment get the option of an all-wheel drive (AWD) as well. That said, the Hyundai Tucson is offered only in automatic variants. The base petrol AT trim of the Jeep Compass undercuts the Hyundai Tucson by ₹ 3.06 lakh while at the top-end, the Hyundai Tucson undercuts the Jeep Compass by ₹ 1.38 lakh. Then the diesel AT variants of the Tucson is more affordable than the diesel AT trims of the Compass. The Hyundai Tucson diesel AT base trim undercuts the Jeep Compass by ₹ 1.69 lakh while the price difference toward the top-end narrows down to ₹ 96,000.

Jeep Compass vs MG Hector

At a starting price of ₹ 12.90, the MG Hector remains the most affordable SUV in its segment.

Models Jeep Compass MG Hector Petrol MT ₹ 16.99 lakh ₹ 12.90 lakh - ₹ 17.00 lakh Petrol AT ₹ 19.49 lakh - ₹ 25.29 lakh ₹ 16.42 lakh - ₹ 18 lakh Diesel MT ₹ 18.69 lakh - ₹ 24.49 lakh 14.21 lakh - ₹ 18.33 lakh

Now the MG Hector doesn't get an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant and neither does the petrol and diesel MT variants of the Jeep Compass. Also, the MG Hector gets both manual and automatic transmission options in petrol iteration only and the diesel is offered only with a manual gearbox as standard. The base petrol MT trim of the MG Hector undercuts the base petrol MT trim of the Compass by a good ₹ 4.09 lakh and the Jeep Compass Petrol MT is offered in single base trim only. The base petrol AT trim of the Hector undercuts the base petrol AT trim of the Compass by ₹ 3.07 lakh while the price difference between the range-topping variants go up to a whopping ₹ 7.29 lakh. The base diesel MT variant of the MG Hector undercuts the base diesel manual trim pf the Jeep Compass by ₹ 4.48 lakh while the difference towards the top-end goes up to ₹ 6.16 lakh.

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier

The base variant of the Tata Harrier undercuts the base trim of the Compass by almost ₹ 10 lakh.

Models Jeep Compass Tata Harrier Diesel MT ₹ 18.69 lakh - ₹ 24.49 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh - ₹ 19.24 lakh Diesel AT ₹ 26.29 lakh - ₹ 28.29 lakh ₹ 16.50 lakh - ₹ 20.45 lakh

The Tata Harrier remains the most affordable diesel SUV in its segment and it is offered only with a diesel engine. The base diesel MT variant of the Tata Harrier undercuts the base diesel MT variant of the Jeep Compass by ₹ 4.7 lakh while the price difference between the top-end trim goes up to ₹ 5.25 lakh. Now the Jeep Compass is offered only in AWD iteration with the automatic transmission while the Harrier doesn't get the AWD iteration at all, and that reflects in the price difference as well. The base diesel AT trim of the Tata Harrier undercuts the base diesel AT trim of the Jeep Compass by ₹ 9.79 lakh while the price the difference between the range-topping trims narrows down to ₹ 7.84 lakh.

