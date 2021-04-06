2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Officially Revealed

KTM has officially announced a limited edition model of its super naked. The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR, as it's called, is a lighter, more focussed motorcycle. The RR version has not been so much of a secret as rumours, and even emission documents have pointed to the inevitable introduction of this super special, super naked. So far, what were not known were the specifications, and how much of a change the RR will come with, compared to the standard KTM 1290 Super Duke R. In fact, the 1290 Super Duke RR is a revised version of the 1290 Super Duke R, and gets higher-spec components, and weight saving measures.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents

Only 500 limited edition KTM 1290 Super Duke RR bikes will be built

The RR is the result of KTM's R&D department going all out to increase performance and agility of the quite manic 1290 Super Duke R. The new RR is 9 kg lighter than the Super Duke R, with a kerb weight of 180 kg, while the 1,301 cc, LC8, 75-degree, v-twin makes around 180 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. KTM has used extensive carbon fibre components, which has helped shave off weight. The sharp tail unit is carbon fibre, and the wheels are also 1.5 kg lighter than before and come shod with Michelin Power Cup2 tyres for added grip on the track.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR gets higher-spec suspension, carbon fibre components and revised electronics

The RR also gets WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge forks, an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper, and Apex Pro 7746 rear shock. The electronics package has also bee revised on the RR, with Track and Performance riding modes, which allow far more adjustability for rear wheel slip, throttle response, launch control and motor slip regulation. Only 500 of the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR are going to be built, some of which will be offered on sale in Europe. As for India, no chance of even getting the KTM 1290 Super Duke R yet!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.