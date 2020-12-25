2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents

Emission documents filed in Germany have confirmed a new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR, a higher-spec variant which will join the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. KTM has yet to officially announce the super naked range for 2021, but with the RR version confirmed in latest emission filings, both the 1290 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Duke RR are expected to be announced very soon. Both bikes are built around the same 177 bhp, 140 Nm, 1,301 cc, LC8, 75-degree, v-twin engine, but with lower emission levels and meeting the latest Euro 5 regulations.

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R gets lighter, a new chassis, new engine internals, and new electronics suite

With both the R and RR sharing the same powertrain, the Super Duke RR is expected to get slightly better equipment, possibly with upgraded suspension to WP Apex Pro set-up, as well as weight reduction with the use of carbon fibre components and forged wheels. Both bikes are expected to come with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which will power the cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and also introduce slide control into the traction control system. Braking is likely to be handled by top-shelf Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc calipers clamping dual 320 mm floating rotors on the front wheel.

The KTM 890 Duke is expected to meet the latest global emission norms and will likely replace the 790 Duke in the Indian market.

According to reports, the emission filings also reveal a new 890 Duke from KTM, without the R suffix. The 890 Duke is listed with power output of 114 bhp, down 5 bhp from the KTM 890 Duke R's claimed 119 bhp. The KTM 790 Duke, which was on sale in India, will likely be discontinued with two variants joining the 890 Duke series, with the standard 890 Duke coming with less premium brakes, different tyres and a lower seat height.

KTM India's most powerful model offered on sale in India, has been the KTM 790 Duke, and so far even the 790 Adventure has not been introduced in India. It's unlikely KTM India will look at introducing either the Super Duke R, Super Duke RR, or the Super Adventure range anytime soon in the Indian market.

