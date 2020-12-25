New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents

Nicknamed 'The Beast', the KTM 1290 Super Duke range is expected to get a RR version for 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR will be a higher-spec model in the 1290 Super Duke family expand View Photos
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR will be a higher-spec model in the 1290 Super Duke family

Highlights

  • Higher-spec KTM 1290 Super Duke RR confirmed for 2021
  • KTM to introduce new 1290 Super Duke RR along with Super Duke R
  • KTM 890 Duke also expected to replace KTM 790 Duke

Emission documents filed in Germany have confirmed a new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR, a higher-spec variant which will join the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. KTM has yet to officially announce the super naked range for 2021, but with the RR version confirmed in latest emission filings, both the 1290 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Duke RR are expected to be announced very soon. Both bikes are built around the same 177 bhp, 140 Nm, 1,301 cc, LC8, 75-degree, v-twin engine, but with lower emission levels and meeting the latest Euro 5 regulations.

r0nluhu

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R gets lighter, a new chassis, new engine internals, and new electronics suite

With both the R and RR sharing the same powertrain, the Super Duke RR is expected to get slightly better equipment, possibly with upgraded suspension to WP Apex Pro set-up, as well as weight reduction with the use of carbon fibre components and forged wheels. Both bikes are expected to come with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which will power the cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and also introduce slide control into the traction control system. Braking is likely to be handled by top-shelf Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc calipers clamping dual 320 mm floating rotors on the front wheel.

nssubfr8

The KTM 890 Duke is expected to meet the latest global emission norms and will likely replace the 790 Duke in the Indian market.

According to reports, the emission filings also reveal a new 890 Duke from KTM, without the R suffix. The 890 Duke is listed with power output of 114 bhp, down 5 bhp from the KTM 890 Duke R's claimed 119 bhp. The KTM 790 Duke, which was on sale in India, will likely be discontinued with two variants joining the 890 Duke series, with the standard 890 Duke coming with less premium brakes, different tyres and a lower seat height.

KTM India's most powerful model offered on sale in India, has been the KTM 790 Duke, and so far even the 790 Adventure has not been introduced in India. It's unlikely KTM India will look at introducing either the Super Duke R, Super Duke RR, or the Super Adventure range anytime soon in the Indian market.

