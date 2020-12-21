2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is being tested quite extensively and quite a few spy images have surfaced online of late, as we are nearing its launch. The latest image comes from Manali where our team has spotted a test mule of the XUV500 undergoing cold weather and snow testing. The Mandi - Manali region in Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing sub-zero temperatures, dropping to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius and the entire stretch in covered with snow.

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500's cabin gets dual-tone black and beige upholstery.

In fact, there is a good chance that Mahindra might be testing the AWD variant of the next-generation XUV500 and this could be the same test mule. A recent video that has surfaced on Youtube also gives a good view of the interiors of the new Mahindra XUV500. The new model will be finished in new dual-tone black and beige upholstery and will be equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and what appears to a couple of USB charging ports. The third row will get 50:50 split seats that can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also have 3-point seatbelts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console that sport large cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system.

The new Mahindra XUV500 will also come with new LED headlamps and a new grille with chrome details

In terms of looks, the most prominent update visible in this camouflaged test mule is the new grille, and those sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the overall silhouette of the SUV has changed and it appears a bit longer now. Additionally, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 looks longer and wider than before.

The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that we already saw in the new Thar. We also expect Mahindra to offer automatic gearbox optional with both powertrains.

