New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali

There is a good chance that Mahindra might be testing the AWD variant of the next-generation XUV500 on the snow covered stretch of the Mandi - Manali region where temperatures have gone down to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius this year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali. expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali.

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali.
  • The test mule could of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant.
  • Temperatures in Manali have dropped to as low as minus 2.1 degree Celsius

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is being tested quite extensively and quite a few spy images have surfaced online of late, as we are nearing its launch. The latest image comes from Manali where our team has spotted a test mule of the XUV500 undergoing cold weather and snow testing. The Mandi - Manali region in Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing sub-zero temperatures, dropping to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius and the entire stretch in covered with snow.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

38qf5p58

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500's cabin gets dual-tone black and beige upholstery.

In fact, there is a good chance that Mahindra might be testing the AWD variant of the next-generation XUV500 and this could be the same test mule. A recent video that has surfaced on Youtube also gives a good view of the interiors of the new Mahindra XUV500. The new model will be finished in new dual-tone black and beige upholstery and will be equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and what appears to a couple of USB charging ports. The third row will get 50:50 split seats that can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also have 3-point seatbelts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console that sport large cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system.

Newsbeep

Also Read: New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close

9tkm2chg

The new Mahindra XUV500 will also come with new LED headlamps and a new grille with chrome details

In terms of looks, the most prominent update visible in this camouflaged test mule is the new grille, and those sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the overall silhouette of the SUV has changed and it appears a bit longer now. Additionally, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well.

Also Read: Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 1, 2021

hj23bhvo

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 looks longer and wider than before.

0 Comments

The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that we already saw in the new Thar. We also expect Mahindra to offer automatic gearbox optional with both powertrains.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 - 16 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM IST
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM IST
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange36
360 Ext Orange36
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities