Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

The latest images of the Mahindra XUV500 show us that the new-gen model will also come with optional faux leather beige upholstery, panoramic sunroof, and rear AC vents, along with the new display and steering wheel.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get new and more upmarket interior with smarter, more premium features expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get new and more upmarket interior with smarter, more premium features

Highlights

  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get an all-new cabin with more features
  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a new single unit display
  • The next-gen XUV500 will get new LED headlamps with DRLs & new alloys

A test new mule of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted again, and this time around, we get a detailed look at the cabin of the upcoming SUV. Previous spy photos have already revealed to us that the new-gen model will come with a new and more upmarket interior with smarter and more premium features. This includes the new Mercedes-Benz-style single-unit display with split screens for infotainment and instrument cluster, and the former is likely to have touchscreen capability. Additionally, the SUV will also get dual-tone beige and black interior and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel.

Also Read: New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close

jp8060f8

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with optional faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents

The latest images, on the other hand, show us that the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will also come with optional faux leather beige upholstery, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and what appears to a couple of USB charging ports. The third row will get 50:50 split seats can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also feature 3-point seatbelts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console with large cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system, and electronic parking brakes.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

Newsbeep
mgvntass

The third row will get 50:50 split seats can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also feature 3-point seatbelts

The new images also give us a glimpse of the front section of the SUV, which will come with a new grille, and sharper looking LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. Previous spy photos have also hinted at the fact that the SUV will get new flush-fitting door handles, and new alloy wheels which are also visible in these latest images. Additionally, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology

9tkm2chg

The new Mahindra XUV500 will also come with new LED headlamps and a new grille with chrome details

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. The new engines are likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 - 16 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM IST
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM IST
