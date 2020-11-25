New Cars and Bikes in India
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots

The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a Mercedes-Benz style large, single-unit display with split screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a wide single unit display for infotainment and instrumentation expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a wide single unit display for infotainment and instrumentation

Highlights

  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a new single unit display
  • The new XUV500 will get heavy visual updates and more premium features
  • The new XUV500 will get a pair of new 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines

The upcoming next-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we get a glimpse of the SUV's new digital instrument cluster. Some of the earlier spy photos had revealed that the new XUV500 will get a Mercedes-Benz style large, single-unit display with split screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. In fact, the display on the new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be wider than the 12.25-inch unit on Mercedes-Benz models. The unit is expected to offer a tonne of extra information like tyre pressure, distance to empty, and maybe even maps.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos

u3hlkvns

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 will also come with a new flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel

In these latest images, we also get to see the new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel of the new Mahindra XUV500. Additionally, based on previous spy photos, we know that the new-gen model will come with a dual-tone cabin with heavy use of beige, along with a new centre console with cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system, and electronic parking brakes. This particular test mule comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Of course, it will continue to be a 7-seater SUV but might even get optional captain seats for the second row.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

Newsbeep
jmbnrp5o

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will also get electronic parking brakes and a 6-speed manual gearbox

On the outside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a more upright design for the front with a visibly larger grille that will sport the traditional vertical slats, but the big takeaway is the larger headlamp cluster. It will come with larger, double barrel headlamps with a stylish new signature pattern that will form a boomerang shape extending down to the bumper. Also, the cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles. It will also get new bumpers, sportier alloy wheels and new LED taillamps at the rear. In fact, they will be horizontal units unlike the vertically stacked ones on the current model.

2ra1k9a

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport an imposing new grille flanked by the massive new LED headlamps

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. Both the diesel and petrol engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic options. Some spy photos also reveal that the SUV will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP / SP Auto Tech / Rushlane

2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
