Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots

The upcoming next-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we get a glimpse of the SUV's new digital instrument cluster. Some of the earlier spy photos had revealed that the new XUV500 will get a Mercedes-Benz style large, single-unit display with split screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. In fact, the display on the new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be wider than the 12.25-inch unit on Mercedes-Benz models. The unit is expected to offer a tonne of extra information like tyre pressure, distance to empty, and maybe even maps.

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 will also come with a new flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel

In these latest images, we also get to see the new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel of the new Mahindra XUV500. Additionally, based on previous spy photos, we know that the new-gen model will come with a dual-tone cabin with heavy use of beige, along with a new centre console with cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system, and electronic parking brakes. This particular test mule comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Of course, it will continue to be a 7-seater SUV but might even get optional captain seats for the second row.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will also get electronic parking brakes and a 6-speed manual gearbox

On the outside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a more upright design for the front with a visibly larger grille that will sport the traditional vertical slats, but the big takeaway is the larger headlamp cluster. It will come with larger, double barrel headlamps with a stylish new signature pattern that will form a boomerang shape extending down to the bumper. Also, the cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles. It will also get new bumpers, sportier alloy wheels and new LED taillamps at the rear. In fact, they will be horizontal units unlike the vertically stacked ones on the current model.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport an imposing new grille flanked by the massive new LED headlamps

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. Both the diesel and petrol engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic options. Some spy photos also reveal that the SUV will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

