Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 arrives in showrooms only next year, but the latest spy shots reveal the all-black alloy wheels that we can expect from the upcoming offering.

Sameer Contractor
The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a new platform but will retain the monocoque chassis set-up
The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a new platform but will retain the monocoque chassis set-up

  • The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will arrive in 2021
  • The new XUV500 will get petrol & diesel engines from the start
  • The XUV500 is likely to get ADAS tech for enhanced safety

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is currently under development and while it was originally scheduled for launch during this festive season, the all-new model will now grace showroom floors in the first half of 2021. The second-generation XUV500 has been spotted testing on several occasions and the newest images of the test mule have now emerged on the internet. The camouflaged test mule reveals little about the design changes but does give us a good look at the new alloy wheels that will feature on the offering.

Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark; Up To 7 Months Waiting Period

The new XUV500 will draw power from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and also the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol, shared with the new-gen Thar

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a new platform but will retain the monocoque chassis set-up. It is expected to grow in proportions with more headroom and legroom on offer, especially in the last row. Going by some of Mahindra's newer launches, the company has stepped up its game as far as cabin design and materials are concerned, and we expect the automaker to take it a notch higher with the new XUV500. The Mahindra Funster concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo also previewed the design language on the 2021 XUV500.

Previous spy shots have also revealed dual digital displays for the instrument console and infotainment system in a very Mercedes-Benz-esque fashion, while we do expect to see a major step-up in plastic quality and switches used. The other big change that is likely will be the addition of Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). At present, the MG Gloster is the first mass-market offering to get the feature. However, the 2021 XUV500 could become the most affordable offering to get ADAS that makes way for several enhanced safety systems on the car.

In addition, the new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will also come equipped with connected tech, vehicle telematics, panoramic sunroof, three-row seating, and more. Power will come the updated 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, while the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine from the new Thar is also likely to be on offer right from the launch. The new-generation XUV500 will also come with the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor transmission options right from the launch.

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will grow in proportions making for better headroom and legroom

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 arrives exactly a decade after the nameplate made its debut in 2011. The car was a super-success for the brand and has quite the following. In the last ten years though, this segment and has evolved and how, with the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the Tata Gravitas and the Jeep Compass seven-seater also in the offing. The Mahindra new XUV500 is expected to be priced between ₹ 14 lakh and ₹ 21 lakh (ex-showroom), moving up on the price scale over the outgoing version.

2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange36
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 7
