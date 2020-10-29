New Cars and Bikes in India
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a Mercedes-Benz style, wide single unit display that will come with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. Other features include a dual-tone beige and black dashboard, and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a wide single unit display for infotainment and instrumentation expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a wide single unit display for infotainment and instrumentation

Highlights

  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a new single unit display
  • The new XUV500 will get heavy visual updates and premium features
  • The new XUV500 will come with 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines

New spy photos of the upcoming, next-gen Mahindra XUV500 have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see some of the new features the SUV will offer. The biggest attraction will be the wide single unit display, similar to the ones you see on Mercedes-Benz cars, which will have split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. In fact, this looks like a much wider display compared to the 12.25-inch unit on Mercedes-Benz models. Other elements include a dual-tone beige and black dashboard, and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

The new Mahindra XUV500 will also get dual-tone beige and black dashboard, and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel

The cabin is also seen with new wider seats upholstered in premium fabric with contrast white stitching, along with a central armrest. The SUV also comes with a new centre console with cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system, and electronic parking brakes. This particular test mule comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Of course, it will continue to be a 7-seater SUV but might even get optional captain seats for the second row.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will also get electronic parking brakes and a 6-speed manual gearbox

On the outside, based on previous spy photos, we know that the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new grille, full LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and new LED the taillamps, which will be horizontal units unlike the vertically stacked ones on the current model. However, the cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles. In fact, the SUV is also expected to get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology

The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. Both the diesel and petrol engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic options.

Source: SP Auto Tech

