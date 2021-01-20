Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the 2021 GLC SUV with Mercedes Me Connect and a host of new features. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is priced from 57.40 lakh, going up to ₹ 63.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The SUV is the latest from the German automaker to get its connected car technology that has become a staple feature in all new launches from the brand. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was also updated with the tech earlier this month. Do note that the updated model is independent of the 15 product launches that Mercedes-Benz India has announced for 2021.

The Mercedes Me Connect also integrates Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Parking location

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC now gets Mercedes Me Connect (MMC) technology with voice recognition and integrates Alexa Home, Google Home along with Parking location on the navigation system and the app. The car also features front massage seats that have been introduced for the first time on the Mercedes-Benz India product line-up with the GLC.

The 2021 GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz India car to get front massage seats

The digital instrument cluster is all-new and brings a more customisable experience for users, while the new remote engine start feature allows you to pre-cool the cabin remotely. The SUV also gets Parking Package with 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility. The 2021 GLC is offered in two new colours - Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC continues to use the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is currently the smallest SUV from the automaker on sale in India and has turned out to be a well-received product with over 8,400 units sold since it was first launched in 2016. Apart from the new features, the SUV remains identical to the 2020 model and continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol on the GLC 200 that develops 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The GLC 220d gets a 2.0-litre diesel motor with 192 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, while the diesel also gets 4MATIC AWD.

Other features on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC include the MBUX user interface, wireless charging, cruise control, Dynamic Select, ambient lighting, and more. The SUV competes against a number of offerings including the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and the likes in the segment.

