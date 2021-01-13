Mercedes-Benz India To Launch 15 New Models In 2021

Mercedes-Benz has been the highest selling luxury car brand in India for almost half a decade now and going forward the German carmaker is again set to maintain its dominance by launching 15 new models in our market. Now out of these 15 models some existing cars like the E-Class will receive mid-life update, while Mercedes has also line-up some all-new models for India, including both sedans and SUVs and these are going to be the key launches this year.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sedan will be the German carmaker's first launch in India for 2021.

The first and the imminent one going on sale is the A-Class Limousine sedan which will rival the likes of the newly launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming Audi A3. The next entry-level model coming from the company will be the new Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV that will rival the likes of the BMW X1 and the upcoming Audi Q3. Then the German carmaker will also bring the new-generation of its flagship sedan- the 2020 S-Class to India this year and we can also expect the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to join the India line-up by the end of this year. Commenting on the upcoming launches, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India said, "2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners."

The Mercedes-Benz GLA will also go on sale this year.

So 2021 is going to be a busy year for Mercedes-Benz India and the company is confident about these new models translating into better volumes for the luxury carmaker. The company is also sure of maintaining its leadership position in our market especially with entry-level models like the A-Class and GLA joining the line-up. The company had already introduced quite a few new models like the new-generation GLE and GLS among others, last year itself. It has also announced an upward price revision of 5 per cent across its line-up from January 15, 2021.

