Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15

Mercedes-Benz India today announced an upward revision of the price of its model range effective January 15, 2021. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 5 per cent, across model range. The company cites the weakening of the Indian currency compared to the euro since the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs, have resulted in a significant pressure on the overall costs.

The Mercedes Me connect app has been at the core of the company's development plans

A combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company's operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom of the entire model range and continue to build a sustainable and fundamentally strong business.

Below are the indicative prices for the cars:

Model Indicative Revised Price C 200 | C 220d ₹ 49.50 lakh | ₹ 51.50 lakh E 200 | E 220 d ₹ 67.50 lakh | ₹ 68.50 lakh GLC 200 | GLC 220 d ₹ 56 lakh | ₹ 61.5 lakh GLE 450 4M LWB | GLE 300 d 4M LWB ₹ 93 lakh | ₹ 77.50 lakh GLS 450 4M | GLS 400 d 4M ₹ 1.05 crore AMG GLE 53 Coupe ₹ 1.30 crore AMG C 63 Coupe ₹ 1.40 crore AMG GT 4 Door Coupe ₹ 2.60 crore

The company introduced the EQC in the Indian market last year

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We have been operating a sustainable and future ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz"

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.