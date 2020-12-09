2021 Nissan Kicks Makes Global Debut

Nissan has officially revealed the updated 2021 Kicks Compact SUV for the US market. The redesigned Kicks is upgraded with new features, comfort creatures along with safety and tech features. The facelifted model was first unveiled in the Thailand market with a hybrid powertrain. Now, the compact SUV has made its debut in the US market. The 2021 Kicks gets a refurbished exterior which is in-line with the brand's global design philosophy. It comes in three variants - S, SV and SR.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks gets refreshed exterior styling with new Double V-motion grille & LED headlights

The new Kicks is based on a completely different platform, unlike the India-spec model, which is underpinned by Duster's old platform. Aesthetically, the new Nissan Kicks adopts a new front fascia sporting a bigger Double V-motion grille, proffering the SUV a more prominent look. It also comes with new super-thin LED multi-reflector headlights, new LED fog lamps, tweaked bumpers, new alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, floating roof, shark fin antenna, roof rails, heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear roof spoiler and more.

The SUV comes in a total of seven single tones - Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Boulder Gray Pearl, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Aspen White TriCoat and Fresh Powder. It is also offered in five dual-tone paint schemes, including three new colours - Super Black/Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Super Black/Electric Blue Metallic, Super Black/Boulder Gray Pearl, Super Black/Aspen White TriCoat and Super Black/Monarch Orange Metallic.

The updated interior offered with new center console, new seating and trim materials

On the inside, the cabin has been slightly updated compared to the outgoing model. The dashboard has been redesigned while the centre-console is tweaked slightly, and gets an arm-rest. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (upper SV and SR) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, flat-bottom steering wheel, new seat, door trim design, 6-way driver's seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, Bose Personal Plus sound system with eight speakers, new 7-inch driver information display, rear disc brakes, brake assist, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Nissan's advanced airbag system and more. It also gets an Intelligent Around View Monitor7, which provides a virtual composite 360-degree bird's-eye view of the Kicks' exterior.

Nissan offers rear disc brakes on SV and SR grades

The new 2021 Nissan Kicks uses a 1.6-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System. The unit is tuned to produce a maximum power of 120.3 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and comes paired with an Xtronic transmission powering the front wheels.

