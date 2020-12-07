Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks

New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On BS6 Kicks

Nissan India is offering year-end benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV. It includes exchange scheme and year-end bonus.

Charanpreet Singh
The BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks is available with discount benefits of up to Rs. 65,000
The BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks is available with discount benefits of up to Rs. 65,000

  • BS6 Kicks SUV is offered with year-end discounts of up to Rs. 65,000
  • No discounts offered on Nissan GT-R & Magnite
  • Year-end bonus on the Kicks is valid till December 31, 2020

Nissan India has officially revealed year-end offers for the Kicks SUV in December to clear out the inventories as the year 2020 is approaching to an end. The Japanese carmaker announced special benefits through its official website. The BS6-compliant compact SUV is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 65,000. These offers on the Kicks are valid till stock lasts or December 31, whichever is earlier. The benefits include exchange schemes and year-end bonus across all variants. There are no offers on the GT-R and newly launched Magnite subcompact SUV.

Also Read: 2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut​

Nissan is offering these benefits only on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV

Interested buyers can avail the benefit of up to ₹ 50,000 by exchanging their old vehicle at the showroom. The carmaker is also offering a year-end bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 on the SUV. Do note, these offers may vary across variants and are location-specific. Also, exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership.

The BS6 compliant Kicks SUV is priced in the Indian market from ₹ 9.49 lakh and goes up to ₹ 14.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). It takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Kia Seltos. It is offered across eight variants across four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O).

Also Read: Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review

Mechanically, the SUV comes with a choice of two engine - a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. While the former is capable of producing 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque, the latter churns out 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

Also Read: Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid​

Moreover, the 2021 Nissan Kicks will be making its global debut on December 8, 2020. And, the carmaker had already teased the upcoming model. The company is yet to reveal mechanical details and other key information about the SUV.

