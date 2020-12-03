New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

language dropdown

Nissan has released a teaser of the upcoming Kicks compact SUV and is gearing up for its global debut on December 8, 2020.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Nissan Kicks will make its global debut on December 8, 2020. expand View Photos
The 2021 Nissan Kicks will make its global debut on December 8, 2020.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Nissan Kicks will make its global debut on December 8.
  • Majority of the changes on the 2021 Kicks are centred on its face.
  • Inside, it gets a bigger infotainment screen and redesigned dashboard.

The Nissan Kicks is one of the better selling cars for the Japanese company in the global market but we cannot say the same in the Indian context. Perhaps the limited dealer network or the fact that the India-spec Kicks has different underpinnings being based on the Duster's old platform could be the reason. But Nissan India seems to have pulled up their socks and is upping their game with new models like the recently launched Magnite. We hope Nissan considers bringing the new Kicks to India as well. Speaking of the 2021 Kicks, Nissan has released a teaser of the upcoming model and is gearing up for its global debut on December 8, 2020.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?

j65r6gno

The Nissan Kicks facelift has been launched in Thailand.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks had earlier made its debut in Thailand with a hybrid powertrain. The new Nissan Kicks adopts the new family face sporting the bigger V-Motion grille which is the biggest update in terms of styling. Of course, the bumper has been revamped as well to house the massive black grille and the side curtains too look fairly chunkier now.

442cj2l

Major changes on the 2021 Nissan Kicks are centred on its face while it gets new LED taillights at the rear.

Newsbeep

The grille is flanked by new sleeker LED headlights and at the rear it gets new taillights along with very subtle styling update in the design, precisely around the bumper area. In fact, the face of the new Nissan Kicks will remind you of the Lexus NX 300h and even the overall stance looks a bit similar to the Lexus.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know

n1qdp1b

On the inside, it gets a smaller gear shifter and bigger infotainment screen.

0 Comments

On the inside, the centre console has been slightly tweaked to sport a smaller gear shifter, while the infotainment screen on the dash has grown in size. The dash itself has been redesigned but other than that, the Kicks remains pretty much the same. Now, Nissan is yet to reveal further details about its engine line-up and mechanical updates and we expect the brand to share further details only on December 8, when the SUV is officially unveiled.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Fiat To Electrify 60 Percent Of Its Cars By 2021
Fiat To Electrify 60 Percent Of Its Cars By 2021
2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing Again
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing Again
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
UK Watchdog Studies 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Vehicle Charging
UK Watchdog Studies 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Vehicle Charging
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Bentley Hires Jets To Fly Car Parts To Britain During Brexit
Bentley Hires Jets To Fly Car Parts To Britain During Brexit
Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Fiat To Electrify 60 Percent Of Its Cars By 2021
Fiat To Electrify 60 Percent Of Its Cars By 2021
2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 Nissan Kicks Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing Again
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing Again
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Ducati Monster Revealed
2021 Ducati Monster Revealed
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
19,7209% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
14.2 - 20.5 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
07:16
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Oct-20 05:39 PM IST
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched, BS6 Nissan Kicks, Porsche 911 Targa
04:02
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched, BS6 Nissan Kicks, Porsche 911 Targa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-May-20 09:10 PM IST
Nissan Kicks Petrol, Bajaj Dominar Sales, World Land Rover Day
02:43
Nissan Kicks Petrol, Bajaj Dominar Sales, World Land Rover Day
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Apr-20 08:31 PM IST
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
15:08
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 05:35 PM IST
Kia Seltos Bookings, Nissan Kicks XE, Suzuki Gixxer SF250
02:45
Kia Seltos Bookings, Nissan Kicks XE, Suzuki Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Aug-19 05:12 PM IST
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
12:36
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jan-19 10:00 AM IST
2019 Nissan Kicks Launch & Prices
02:52
2019 Nissan Kicks Launch & Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-19 01:55 PM IST
Nissan Kicks Review
04:04
Nissan Kicks Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jan-19 12:29 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Nissan Kicks, Marazzo vs Innova Crysta, Diwali Discounts
23:19
Nissan Kicks, Marazzo vs Innova Crysta, Diwali Discounts
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 03-Nov-18 09:30 PM IST
Front Grill
Front Grill
Seats Side View
Seats Side View
Dashboard
Dashboard
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities