2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine

The 2025 Nissan Kicks SUV gets a bit larger in dimension but maintains its compact profile.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2.0 litre engine delivers 139 bhp and 190 Nm of torque
  • It gets All-wheel drive as an option
  • The SR trim comes with all the bells and whistles

Nissan has taken the wraps off the 2025 Kicks. The new model boasts increased interior space, a more powerful engine, and the option for all-wheel drive, marking it more imposing and SUV-like. The new Kicks is about 3 inches longer, slightly wider, and almost as tall as compared to its predecessor. This has also resulted in an increased cabin space.

 

 

The new Nissan Kicks is also heavier now, that too by 136 kg across the lineup. And the added weight is courtesy of the larger 2.0-litre engine. But there is a bright side to this. The motor provides a notable boost in power, with the SUV now having access to 139 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. It’s mated to Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic transmission as standard.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

 

The new design and styling give the Kicks a more SUV-like appearance. The imposing front end gets premium LED lighting with a new light signature, a muscular hood and a beefy bumper. The SUV also sports a set of bold alloy wheels, a two-tone body colour option and an updated rear section with new LED taillights.

 

 

At the same time, the interior enhancements include upgraded seating with Nissan's "Zero Gravity" design and improved storage options, such as a centre console optimized for an 85-gram coffee tumbler and door inserts capable of holding a 907-gram.

 

On the tech front, all variants come equipped with a standard 7-inch driver display and infotainment screen, with the SR trim featuring larger 12.3-inch units. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available on upgraded systems. Safety features include Nissan's updated suite, featuring automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. The SR model also offers Nissan's ProPilot Assist for light-touch assisted highway driving.

 

Also Read: Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director

 

 

The 2025 Nissan Kicks is set to go on sale this summer in the U.S. and Canada, with pricing details to be announced closer to its release date.

 

 

