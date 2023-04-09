New Nissan Kicks Spied Testing For First Time; Could Get Hybrid Powertrains

The new Nissan Kicks has been spied testing internationally ahead of its expected global debut later this year. The heavily camouflaged test mule revealed little as to the changes to the design though it is suggested that the model could borrow design inspiration from the new Juke and X-Trail on sale in global markets.

Coming to the design, the heavily camouflaged prototype reveals little of the design though Nissan seems to be leaning towards a coupe-like look. The roofline curves downwards towards the rear ending in a roof-mounted spoiler. Up front, the SUV gets a flatter nose – likely to comply with safety norms - than the current model on sale in global markets, the India-spec model has now been discontinued. The shallow grille is flanked by the headlamps while a prominent central air vent sits low down on the bumper.

Unlike its predecessor which was underpinned by either the Renault M0 or Nissan V platform depending on the market, the new model is set to migrate to the modular CMF-B platform. The move to the new platform is also expected to help with electrification with the CMF-B platform able to support hybrid as well as all-electric powertrains.

The new-gen SUV could make it to global markets with Nissan’s e-power hybrid powertrains. The combustion engine in Nissan's hybrid system only acts as a generator, and it’s the e-motor that drives the wheels. With the CMF-B platform also able to support EVs, some markets could also see an all-electric model being made available.

Expect new Kicks to come to India sometime in the future with Renault and Nissan confirmed to be bringing new models to India as part of a fresh round of investments in the market.

