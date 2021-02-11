2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield has launched the updated 2021 Himalayan with prices beginning at ₹ 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Himalayan gets a few changes, and a slightly higher price tag as well. But has it improved a lot to justify the "new" and "updated" tag, as well as the price hike? The questions we're trying to address here is what's new on the 2021 RE Himalayan, and what all has changed. Let's take a close look to see how different the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is from the older model.

The overall silhouette, shape and dimensions remain the same, as do the mechanicals on the 2021 Himalayan

Design & Ergonomcis

The overall design, silhouette and dimensions of the Royal Enfield Himalayan remain the same. So, there's no mistaking that this is the Royal Enfield Himalayan. But there are some changes if you look closer. The headlight bezel is now blacked out, and the windshield is taller, for more wind protection.

The tank guards up front get a revised design and the instrument console now gets the Tripper navigation pod as standard

The seat cushioning has been improved, and the front rack is slimmer and ergonomically adjusted (apparently, the old design of the rack used to be somewhat of a bother for taller riders hitting their knees on the rack). The rear luggage carrier now gets an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of any luggage, and it has also been reduced in height, making it easier for riders to swing a leg over the new Himalayan.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets the Royal Enfield Tripper navigation pod with smartphone connectivity, powered by Google Maps

Features

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets the same instrument console, but now gets the addition of the Royal Enfield Tripper display pod, a navigation display with smartphone connectivity through a dedicated Royal Enfield app offering real-time directions, and built with Google Maps platform. The feature made its debut on the recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but we have to say, it seems tailor-made for an adventure touring model like the Himalayan.

Long list of accessories offered with the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

With the 2021 Himalayan, Royal Enfield has also introduced the Make It Yours (MiY) tool, making it possible for customers to personalise their motorcycle with a long list of accessories for added style, comfort and protection. Accessories offered include touring mirror kit, comfort seats, handlebar brace and pad, aluminium panniers and mounting kits.

Engine remains the same 411 cc, single-cylinder with 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of torque

Engine & Cycle Parts

The 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, single overhead cam (SOHC) engine remains the same, and puts out 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. The fuel-injected engine gets the same 5-speed gearbox as well. Suspension and braking hardware remains the same, as does the half-duplex cradle frame. Front suspension is handled by 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel, while rear suspension is a monoshock with 180 mm travel.

Suspension, brakes and frame remain the same as does the engine on the 2021 Himalayan

Brakes include a two-piston caliper gripping a single 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and a single-piston caliper gripping a 240 mm single disc on the rear wheel. Dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) is standard, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off, if required. Kerb weight is 199 kg, with ground clearance of 220 mm.

Three new colours are introduced in the 2021 Himalayan, including a unique Pine Green colour shade

Colours

Royal Enfield has introduced three new colours on the Himalayan which include Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black. These are in addition to the existing Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red.

Pricing

With the updates for the 2021 Himalayan, prices have been revised as well. The older colours, as well as the Mirage Silver colour shade carry a price of ₹ 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom), but the Pine Green and Granite Black colour options are priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Granite Black colour option, along with the Pine Green colour shade, are priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom)

We'll be riding the new Himalayan soon, and bring a detailed review on what those changes mean, and if they offer value for the extra it costs now. Stay tuned!

