2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.01 Lakh

Royal Enfield has updated the 2021 Himalayan with new colours and the Tripper navigation pod. Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at Rs. 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
1,284  Views
The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colours - Pine Green, Mirage Silver & Granite Black expand View Photos
The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colours - Pine Green, Mirage Silver & Granite Black

Highlights

  • Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at Rs. 2.01 lakh
  • The motorcycle now gets Tripper navigation pod & few design updates
  • There are three new colours on offer as well

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been launched in India and prices for the Adventure bike start at ₹ 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updates on the motorcycle include the Tripper navigation pod which debuted on the RE Meteor 350. It is powered by Google Maps and offers turn-by-turn navigation although it does not display incoming calls/messages when connected to the Royal Enfield app. The 2021 Himalayan gets three new colour options which are Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black. The green and black colour options are priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh each (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the BS4 models, the Mirage Silver colour is about ₹ 6,000 more expensive while the Pine Green and Granite Black colours are about ₹ 13,000 more expensive.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spotted Testing

0cg2sofc

(The tank guards up front get a revised design and the instrument console now gets the Tripper navigation pod as standard. The design of the flyscreen is new too )

The tank guards up front get a slight revision in design. They are now smaller and forward set, based on customer feedback that the earlier unit made it cramped for taller riders. The rear luggage rack now gets a plate, which makes it easier to mount luggage and panniers. The flyscreen atop the round headlight is new too has a slimmer design. Royal Enfield says that the seat has been improved to offer better comfort as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield's Parent Company, Eicher Motors' Net Profit Up By 7% in Q3 FY2021

7qkr16e8

(The rear section gets a new plate on the luggage rack, which helps in mounting luggage)

In terms of engine specifications, the Himalayan continues to get the BS6 compliant 411 cc long stroke engine which makes 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Cycle parts such as the suspension and brakes stay the same as before. The 41 mm front forks have a travel of 200 mm while the rear monoshock gets a travel of 180 mm. The motorcycle continues to get dual-channel ABS and the option of disconnecting the ABS on the rear wheel. The Himalayan continues to get a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and a 17-inch spoked wheel at the rear.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan goes up against the KTM 250 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

