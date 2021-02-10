New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield's Parent Company, Eicher Motors' Net Profit Up 7 Per Cent In Q3 FY2021

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total revenue from operations stood at Rs. 2,828 crore, and net profit at Rs. 533 crore.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Royal Enfield sold 1,99,000 motorcycles in the third quarter of 2020-21 expand View Photos
Royal Enfield sold 1,99,000 motorcycles in the third quarter of 2020-21

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield sells 1,99,000 motorcycles between October-December 2020
  • Net profit for the quarter rises 7 per cent at Rs. 533 crore
  • Eicher Motors revenue rose 19.3 per cent to Rs. 2,828.3 crore

Eicher Motors Limited (EML), the parent company of Royal Enfield, reported a rise in quarterly profit for the first time in the current fiscal, as sales picked up due to a strong festive season. Net profit for Eicher Motors was reported at ₹ 533 crore, a hike in 7 per cent year-on-year, compared to ₹ 499 crore reported during the same period last year. In all, Royal Enfield sold 1,99,000 motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 5 per cent from the 1,89,000 motorcycles sold over the same period in financial year 2019-20.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser Spotted On Test Near Chennai

8h086gso

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's latest launch

Commenting on Eicher Motors' performance, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, said, "The third quarter has seen steady business growth and encouraging performance across the board. Consumer sentiment and demand have improved, and this is reflected in our volumes for the quarter. At VECV, demand for commercial vehicles has been improving sequentially and we have seen encouraging performance during the quarter. At Royal Enfield as well, we saw encouraging pick up in demand and bookings over the quarter. This quarter, we launched the Meteor 350, an easy and accessible cruiser in India and across Europe, Thailand and Australia. The motorcycle has received excellent feedback from experts and consumers alike. In a bid to further grow our international markets, we launched our first flagship store in Tokyo, Japan, becoming the first Indian premium motorcycle brand to set up a standalone store in Japan. As we ride into 2021, we are very happy to pin yet another significant milestone on our journey, as this year marks the 120th year of the brand. We have several exciting initiatives planned to celebrate this incredible journey of pure motorcycling."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Waiting Period Goes Up To Five Months

Newsbeep
tg2ld9og

The Riders Club of Europe, to be launched in March 2021, will offer free membership for the first year to Royal Enfield owners

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, VECV's revenue from operations increased by 23.9% to ₹ 2,680 crores against ₹ 2,164 crores in Q3 of last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 8.6% for the quarter against 6.4% during the corresponding quarter for the last year due to stringent cost reduction measures being undertaken. VECV recorded a profit of ₹ 58 crores, up by 89% during this quarter against a profit of Rs 30 Crores in Q3 last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches 'Build Your Own Legend' Campaign

1sjeogt4

The Royal Enfield store in Japan will have five RE models, apparel and accessories as well

Speaking on Royal Enfield's performance, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, "This quarter has been encouraging as we have exceeded pre-covid production levels and had our best-ever December performance till date. While we have been able to stabilise our supply chain to some degree there are still a few issues with erratic supplies, as well as increase in logistics and commodity costs. The demand has been steady and our bookings have stayed strong for the entire quarter. During the quarter we launched the Classic 350 in two new colorways along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. With the launch of the Meteor 350, and the simultaneous debut of the Royal Enfield Tripper, Royal Enfield App and the Make It Yours initiative, we have created a whole new seamless interactive and immersive brand purchase and ownership experience. Consumer response to MiY has been phenomenal. We have also witnessed healthy international market performance this quarter and are hopeful that the momentum will continue in the upcoming months as the market situation and consumer sentiment further improve."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Registers 8 Per Cent Sales Growth In January 2021

0 Comments

Royal Enfield announced its entry into Japan with the company's first standalone, flagship store in Tokyo. With the launch of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company also announced the Make it Yours (MiY) tool, along with a new turn-by-turn navigation called the Royal Enfield Tripper. The Make it Yours initiative has also been introduced across Royal Enfield's apparel and riding gear range where customers can personalise their riding and lifestyle essentials like helmets and t-shirts. Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch several new products, including an all-new 650 cc cruiser based on the Royal Enfield 650 Twin platform. Also expected is a new 350 cc roadster, based on the Meteor 350.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Untitled
    Untitled
  • Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
    Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
  • Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
    Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
Gib 300x600
x
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Delhi Government Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 3.03 Lakh On Tata Nexon And Tigor EVs
Delhi Government Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 3.03 Lakh On Tata Nexon And Tigor EVs
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities