Royal Enfield Launches 'Build Your Own Legend' Custom Campaign

With the Build Your Own Legend campaign, Royal Enfield invites custom builders to submit designs for a custom build of the Meteor 350.

Preetam Bora
Royal Enfield has launched a custom bike building competition expand View Photos
Royal Enfield has launched a custom bike building competition

Highlights

  • Entries invited for Build Your Own Legend custom bike build contest
  • Participants can send in entries based on Royal Enfield Meteor 350
  • Last date for sending entries is March 14, 2021

Royal Enfield has launched the brand's first ever motorcycle customisation campaign, calling it 'Build Your Own Legend'. Under the initiative, Royal Enfield is inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to submit their designs for a custom motorcycle based on the Meteor 350. The contest is aimed at providing a platform to encourage the community to express themselves freely, follow their passion for riding and take a step ahead in their journey of self-exploration. Those interested in participating in the contest can register on the Royal Enfield official website.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces Make-it-Yours Initiative For Helmets & Apparel

The Build Your Own Legend contest is open for registration on the Royal Enfield website

Speaking about the Custom Program at Royal Enfield and the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head - Marketing at Royal Enfield said, "The Royal Enfield Custom Program is an endeavour to nurture the spirit of self-expression and customisation among consumers and to promote and grow the global custom motorcycle ecosystem. Over the past few years, the Royal Enfield Custom Program has designed and built some noteworthy machines including the Bonneville Racer, SG 411, and the Midas Royal. Not only have these builds demonstrated the capability of Royal Enfield motorcycles and strengthened the custom ecosystem across the globe, but they have also initiated scores of enthusiasts into the world of customization. With this initiative, the custom program on the newly launched Meteor 350, we will further fuel this spirit and encourage enthusiasts to create a unique custom render of our easy cruiser."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins

Participants can design their own sketch or render based on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Talking about the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Adrian Sellers Head - Custom Program Royal Enfield said, "Build Your Own Legend' is a unique creative platform that draws inspiration from the customers of the next generation and their growing need for self-exploration. The campaign is aimed at giving the riding community an opportunity to express their love for the machines and we look forward to enabling motorcycling enthusiasts with a perfect opportunity to bring alive their ideas and dreams in form of self-expression via motorcycle customisation."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

Templates of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are available for download on the website to design the custom bike

Those interested in participating in the Build Your Own Legend contest can register on the Royal Enfield official website, and send their entries in the form of a sketch or design render with a small description of their idea. Three concepts will be shortlisted across three separate jury panels including RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice and Public Choice. All the entries need to be submitted by March 14, 2021.

The top 3 unique designs will be shortlisted and winners will get a chance to visit the Royal Enfield India Tech Centre. During this period, winners will work closely with the Industrial Design Team at the Royal Enfield India Tech Centre, Chennai, who will help them refine the motorcycle design to make it buildable. After refining the designs, each winner will be teamed up with a custom motorcycle builder based in India and the design will be then brought to life in a span of a few months. To judge the concept and design of the motorcycle, will be Wes Reyneke, Senior Editor at Bike Exif, Roland Sands from Roland Sands Design, Vijay Singh of Rajputana Customs and Pablo Chatterji, Executive Editor, Motoring World.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

