Royal Enfield Introduces Make-It-Yours Initiative For Helmets And Apparel

Having launched its Make-It-Yours initiative for motorcycles, Royal Enfield has now extended its customisation and personalisation program towards its apparel range. Under the new MiY program for apparel, Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts can customise their riding and lifestyle essentials like helmets and t-shirts. Prices for the MiY program begin at ₹ 3,200 for helmets and ₹ 1,250 for t-shirts respectively. The customised apparel and gear will be delivered to customers within 15-30 days after placing the order. The MiY initiative was first introduced with the Meteor 350 and the 650 Twins last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins

Speaking about the MiY initiative, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, "In an effort to transform the experience of purchasing and owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle, we launched the Make It Yours initiative with the Meteor 350. A first of its kind, engaging and exciting purchase journey, MiY has received fabulous response from consumers. It has truly broadened the horizons for brand Royal Enfield, as several new buyers have opted to purchase via MiY to personalize and build motorcycles that have been a true reflection of their own personalities. We are extremely happy to extend the Make It Yours initiative to our range of apparel, including t-shirts and helmets. This brings alive the true potential of MiY, as enthusiasts can now wear their personality, on or off the saddle."

Royal Enfield is offering over 15,000 personalisation options with its t-shirts

The Royal Enfield MIY offers over 7,000 personalisation options for helmets. Choices range from the shape of the shell, colour palettes, internal fabric options, graphics, and visors among others. Users also have the option to add text of their choice over the helmet with up to 14 and 20 characters in the first and second row respectively.

Speaking on the MiY initiative, Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, "Our motorcycles for long have been a canvas for 'Self-expression', and with our range of riding gear and apparel we aspire to do the same. MIY is about giving riders an option to customise and personalise their riding gear and apparel just like they have been doing it with their motorcycles. We are a community-driven brand and MIY is an enabler for our community to bring a 'bit of themselves' to their motorcycles and their riding gear and apparel. Through the year we plan to bring in more diversity to the MIY initiative. It is our constant endeavor to enhance our rider's motorcycling experience and for that reason 'Comfort, Style and safety' are of paramount importance to us."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices Increased By Up To ₹ 3,146

Royal Enfield helmets can be customised with over 7000 combinations

With respect to t-shirts, customers have over 15,000 personalisation options using texts, decals, graphics, colours, and more. Users can add different colours, badges, diverse print and more. Consumers can also experiment with characterised attributes by adding text up to 15 characters including a motorcycle number plate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.