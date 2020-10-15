Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins

The customisation program will be offered on the 650 twins first and rolled out on other bikes too

Royal Enfield has introduced the new 'Make It Your Own' personalisation program on its newly-launched mobile app, allowing customers to personalise their motorcycles at the factory level. The new MiY feature allows customers to personalise and accessorise their bikes at the time of purchase with genuine factory-fitted options. carndbike had told you back in May this year about Royal Enfield's plans to go big on mass customisation. Not only this allows for a personal touch to each bike ordered but all accessories come with a two-year warranty allowing for a peaceful ownership experience. The Royal Enfield MiY feature has been rolled out for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 first and will be introduced on other offerings in a phased manner.

Speaking about the launch of MiY and the 3D Configurator, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, "Motorcycles are as unique as the individuals riding them and avid motorcyclists consider their machines to be an extension of their personality. Royal Enfield understands this journey of self-expression, and has developed a seamless digital solution to enable this expression. With MiY, customers will have a 'little bit of them' built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature."

MiY offers multiple customisation combinations that you can choose from on the app

The new app-based 3D configurator allows customers to access thousands of permutations and combinations to personalise their vehicles with different colours, trims, graphics and accessories available at the time of booking. The app also allows you to book the vehicle using the app, which will then give you a clear idea of the delivery timeline of the motorcycle. Furthermore, the app also allows you to book a service request either at the service centre or at home via Service on Wheels.

Not just the mobile app, the MiY and 3D configurator will be available at stores. The feature will be intiall available at over 320 Royal Enfield stores across the countr,y and will be expanded to newer outlets in the future. Consumers will now also be able to opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages via the App.

