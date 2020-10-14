New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept Based 650 cc Cruiser Spotted Testing Once Again

The upcoming Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept-based 650 cc cruiser has been spied once again and the new spy shot offers a clearer look at the upcoming bike that is expected to go on sale next year.

The Royal Enfield KX 650 cc cruiser is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021 expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield KX 650 cc cruiser is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021

Highlights

  • The upcoming RE cruiser shared its underpinnings with the 650 twins
  • The cruiser styling has been derived from the KX Bobber Concept
  • The Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser could arrive sometime in 2021

Royal Enfield has been working on a third motorcycle based on its 650 cc platform and the bike was even spotted testing for the first time in August this year. We now have a clearer spy shot of the upcoming motorcycle that has made its way online and provides a good look at what we can expect from the upcoming cruiser. The new motorcycle is heavily influenced by the Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept that was showcased at EICMA 2018, which was a design study and previewed a new direction for the Chennai-based company.

Also Read: Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time

Keeping with the first spy images of the motorcycle, the latest Royal Enfield KX-based cruiser test mule continues to sport the bolt-on cradle frame and the 648 cc parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Power figures should be identical to the 650 twins as well. The test mule also sports a bunch of upgrades in the form of the USD forks at the front, a first for Royal Enfield motorcycles. There's also the alloy wheels that could possibly come equipped with tubeless tyres. This could also result in better rubber replacing the Pirellis that are currently seen on the 650 Twins.

c3p20nps

The first test mule was spotted with the gold pinstripes promising several aesthetic iterations of the motorcycle | Photo Credit: Rushlane

The design language is traditionally cruiser-like with the elongated fenders, teardrop fuel tank and a wide handlebar. The foot pegs are forward set, while the saddle height is lower than other Royal Enfield offerings. The bike will also get an asymmetrical instrument console that is expected to get Bluetooth connectivity along the lines of the upcoming Meteor 350. The front rake has also been optimised for added stability. Other notable bits include disc brakes at either end that will sport dual-channel ABS, and the circular headlamp that could get an LED bulb, should RE want to position the model at a premium over the 650 twins.

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cruiser is still sometime away from hitting the showrooms though. Considering the Meteor 350 is already delayed to the end of the year, the upcoming motorcycle can be expected to arrive by the festive season next year. The bike will also have ample global appeal as a competitively priced cruiser from RE with sufficient power for the highway. The 650 twins have been well accepted and also offer lots of room for personalisation, which we expect to be a key attribute on the upcoming cruiser as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Review: Love At First Ride

ls262dg4

The Concept KX hinted at a new design direction for Royal Enfield as the brand aims to capture a sizeable share in the global middleweight motorcycle segment

0 Comments

With Harley-Davidson's exit from the Indian market, the Indian middleweight cruiser segment is limited with options in the cruiser segment, and Royal Enfield does have room to grow here and capitalise on the potential. We expect prices to start around the ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, which will make it reasonably more expensive than the INT 650.

