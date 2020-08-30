New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time

The prototype spotted testing is based on the Royal Enfield Concept KX Design that was showcased at EICMA 2018, hinting at possibly a new flagship from the company.

The Royal Enfield KX Bobber test mule takes several design cues from the 834 cc KX Design Study

Highlights

  • The Royal Enfield KX Concept was powered by a 834 cc engine
  • The KX Concept could likely use the same 650 cc twin with a new frame
  • The production-ready Royal Enfield KX Bobber could arrive in 2021

A prototype based on the Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept was recently spotted testing, hinting at a possible launch of a new bobber-styled flagship offering from the Chennai-based bike maker. The Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept was the showstopper for the Indian bike maker at EICMA 2018 and the manufacturer grabbed a lot of attention from its stunning concept. The company at the time said that it is yet to receive the green light for the production model, but that now seems to have changed. The latest images of the prototype on test reveals a near-production example and we do like what we see.

Also Read: EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed

The round headlamp keeps the retro look while the girder-styled suspension from the concept has been replaced by USDs

The Royal Enfield KX Bobber prototype points at a toned-down version of the concept showcased two years ago. The inspiration is evident but with a more standardised approach to meet production requirements. The design features a more conventional cruiser layout with the forward-set footpegs, low handlebar, sleek teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flared fenders and the familiar pinstripes running across the bodywork. The circular headlamp remains true to the retro style on the motorcycle.

obqve54

The Royal Enfield KX Bobber could use the 650 cc parallel twin engine from the 650 Twins

The spy image also points at interesting details like a new frame, USD front forks, which would be a first for a modern-day Royal Enfield motorcycle, new alloy wheels, and a larger instrument console with dual pods. The test mule also drops the girder-style front suspension from the concept for the USDs, while the rear sports conventional twin-shock absorbers.

The Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept used an 834 cc V-Twin engine but the production version could use the new 650 cc parallel-twin motor instead. The motor, as we've found out on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, works well and will also help the bike maker maintain cost efficiencies while catering to Europe's A2 licence holders. It needs to be seen if RE will tune the engine differently for power figures on the production-spec KX.

Also Read: Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction

c0or5oco

The Royal Enfield KX Bobber will be the brand's new flagship offering when it enters production

The production-version of the Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept is still some time away. The manufacturer is currently in the process of introducing the Meteor 350 that will arrive next month, which is expected to be joined by a new entry-level motorcycle. The KX Bobber could arrive post that in 2021. The offering will not only find many takers in India for its more cruiser-like styling but the model will particularly resonate with the western markets wanting a powerful-enough middleweight cruiser that's easy to run and own. We expect to hear more about the upcoming KX Bobber concept in the coming months from Royal Enfield.

Spy Images Source: Rushlane

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

