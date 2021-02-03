Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Waiting Period Goes Up To Five Months

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 marked the beginning of a new journey for the company when it was launched in November 2020. Since then, it has become a hot-selling motorcycle and has been in constant demand. So much so that the waiting period for the motorcycle has gone up to four months in most metro cities across India while in Delhi, the waiting period is over five months. Team carandbike spoke to dealerships in Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru where the waiting period for the Meteor 350 is about three to four months. The actual waiting period may differ, depending on the colour and the variant chosen. In Delhi, the waiting period goes up to five months, irrespective of the colour and the variant that you book.

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants, which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Fireball is priced at ₹ 2.03 lakh while the Stellar is priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh. Lastly, the top-spec Meteor 350 Supernova is priced at ₹ 2.20 lakh. All prices are on-road Delhi. Built around an all-new 350 cc platform with a new engine, new chassis, new design and features, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a global product for Royal Enfield, and is on sale in overseas markets like Thailand, Europe and so on.

(Royal Enfield says there is an endless list of customisation possibilities with the Make It Yours online configurator)

The motorcycle gets a new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Along with different colours and variants, Royal Enfield also offers a range of genuine homologated accessories including original exhaust slip-ons with different designs and sound, and the new 'Make it Yours' customisation program, through which owners can customise their own bike through an online configurator, and which will then be finished accordingly at the factory. According to Royal Enfield, as many as 500,000 combinations are possible to make each motorcycle unique.

