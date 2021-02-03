New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Waiting Period Goes Up To Five Months

It seems that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is in high demand. Dealerships across India have pegged the waiting period of the Meteor 350 at about four months, in big cities. Delhi has the maximum waiting time of up to five months.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The waiting period for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in Delhi goes up to five months expand View Photos
The waiting period for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in Delhi goes up to five months

Highlights

  • Waiting period for RE Meteor 350 goes up to 5 months
  • Most metro cities are reporting waiting period of 3-4 months
  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 prices start at Rs. 2.02 lakh (On-road, Delhi)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 marked the beginning of a new journey for the company when it was launched in November 2020. Since then, it has become a hot-selling motorcycle and has been in constant demand. So much so that the waiting period for the motorcycle has gone up to four months in most metro cities across India while in Delhi, the waiting period is over five months. Team carandbike spoke to dealerships in Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru where the waiting period for the Meteor 350 is about three to four months. The actual waiting period may differ, depending on the colour and the variant chosen. In Delhi, the waiting period goes up to five months, irrespective of the colour and the variant that you book.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Registers 8 Per Cent Overall Growth In Sales In January 2021

hedkffq8

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants, which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Fireball is priced at ₹ 2.03 lakh while the Stellar is priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh. Lastly, the top-spec Meteor 350 Supernova is priced at ₹ 2.20 lakh. All prices are on-road Delhi. Built around an all-new 350 cc platform with a new engine, new chassis, new design and features, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a global product for Royal Enfield, and is on sale in overseas markets like Thailand, Europe and so on.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches 'Build Your Own Legend' Custom Campaign

Newsbeep
2b3ossmg

(Royal Enfield says there is an endless list of customisation possibilities with the Make It Yours online configurator)

0 Comments

The motorcycle gets a new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Along with different colours and variants, Royal Enfield also offers a range of genuine homologated accessories including original exhaust slip-ons with different designs and sound, and the new 'Make it Yours' customisation program, through which owners can customise their own bike through an online configurator, and which will then be finished accordingly at the factory. According to Royal Enfield, as many as 500,000 combinations are possible to make each motorcycle unique.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.79 - 1.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
5,89411.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
41.9 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royalenfield Metero Left Side Look
    Royalenfield Metero Left Side Look
  • Royalenfield Metero Look
    Royalenfield Metero Look
  • Royalenfield Metero Ride View
    Royalenfield Metero Ride View
  • Royalenfield Metero Seats And Wheels
    Royalenfield Metero Seats And Wheels
  • Royalenfield Metero Side Look
    Royalenfield Metero Side Look
  • Royalenfield Metero Side Ride View
    Royalenfield Metero Side Ride View
  • Royalenfield Metero Variants
    Royalenfield Metero Variants
Gib 300x600
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Citroën C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained
Citroën C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities