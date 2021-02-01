New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021; Royal Enfield Registers Eight Per Cent Growth Overall

The first month of 2021 is already over and it has been a somewhat of a flat month for OEMs. Royal Enfield posted a growth of five per cent in its domestic sales for India in January 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
Royal Enfield's January 2021 sales are 8 per cent more than last year expand View Photos
Royal Enfield's January 2021 sales are 8 per cent more than last year

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield despatched a total of 68,887 units in January 2021
  • The company exported 4,515 units last month
  • Royal Enfield recently began operations in Japan

The month of January 2021 comes to a close and the sales numbers are in for the month. Royal Enfield despatched a total of 68,887 units in January 2021 which is a growth of 8 per cent over 63,520 units despatched during the same month last year. The company despatched 64,372 units domestically in January 2021 which is a growth of five per cent over 61,292 units sold in January 2020. The exports of the company saw a 103 per cent rise with 4,515 units exported in January 2021, as opposed to 2,228 units exported same time last year

12ckqhgg

(Royal Enfield's exports for January 2021 grew 103 per cent)

The numbers drop when you consider total sales till date. Between April 2020 and January 2021, Royal Enfield sold a total of 476,663 units which is 20 per cent less than the 596,609 units sold during April 2019 -January 2020. Similarly, the company's exports too declined 17 per cent, which were 28,192 units in April 2020 - January 2021 in comparison to 33,776 units exported in April 2019 - January 2020.

0 Comments

Recently, Royal Enfield announced the commencement of its operations in Japan. The company also inaugurated a flagship store in Suginami, Tokyo which will have select models from the company's motorcycle range along with accessories and apparel. Royal Enfield has partnered with PCI Co. Ltd, for distribution in Japan. To begin with, Royal Enfield will sell the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the 650 twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well.

