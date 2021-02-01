New Cars and Bikes in India
Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter Spotted On Test

A new 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle has been spotted on test recently, which could carry the Royal Enfield Hunter name.

Preetam Bora
Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch a new 350 cc motorcycle after the Meteor 350 expand View Photos
Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch a new 350 cc motorcycle after the Meteor 350

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield 350 cc roadster based on Meteor 350
  • Design and stance different than Royal Enfield Classic 350
  • New Royal Enfield Hunter also to be global product

A new and upcoming 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle has been spotted on test in Tamil Nadu recently, and from what we can make out, it's almost ready to be launched. While the name of the new bike is still not known, it's expected to be called the Royal Enfield Hunter, and is a retro-styled roadster with modern elements which will take on the Honda H'Ness CB 350. The new Royal Enfield 350 cc roadster has a similar stance, slightly sportier than the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and even the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 which are also expected to be updated soon.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Sherpa & Hunter Names

b59rk8ac

The new motorcycle, expected to be called the Royal Enfield Hunter, is a neo-retro roadster similar to the Honda CB 350

The new motorcycle is expected to be based on the same 350 cc platform as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, so the new 349 cc, single-cylinder engine, dual-cradle frame, mirrors and suspension are expected to be shared with the Meteor 350. Even the headlamp and instrument console with the Royal Enfied Tripper navigation are expected to be carried forward to this model. From the spy shots, the new bike looks more of a neo-retro roadster, borrowing several components and basic architecture from the RE Meteor 350, yet with a different stance and silhouette than the Classic 350 or the Bullet 350. The exhaust is completely different and employs a shorter, stubbier unit than the Meteor 350, and the fuel tank, seat and tail section look different as well, including the rear mudguard.

Also Read: How Different Is The New 350 cc Royal Enfield Engine?

Newsbeep
2b3ossmg

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first new motorcycle based on the all-new 350 cc platform

Royal Enfield has ambitious plans of introducing new models every quarter, based on platform sharing. So, the new 350 cc platform is expected to have not just the Hunter, but the next generation Classic 350, as well as the Bullet 350, which are likely to be updated as well. Royal Enfield is also working on a new cruiser based on the 650 cc platform which will also be launched in the next few months.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review

ddbe4deg

Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser also spotted testing recently

What is not known so far is when the new 350 cc Royal Enfield will be launched. From the looks of the test mule, it seems almost production ready, and we won't be surprised if Royal Enfield introduces the new bike in the next couple of months. Like the Meteor 350, the Royal Enfield Hunter will also be positioned as a global product, to be sold not just in India, but around the world. Stay tuned for more updates.

(Image Source: MotorBeam)

