2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Revealed

Royal Enfield will launch its Himalayan adventure tourer for 2021 with some minor updates on February 11, 2021. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to get a minor price revision and will be priced around ₹ 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) with the new changes. Latest spy shots show the updated Himalayan with some changes, including the addition of the Tripper navigation pod, and other minor cosmetic updates. There are no mechanical changes expected on the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan. More details will be revealed on February 11, when Royal Enfield will announce prices and other changes.

The Himalayan will get minor cosmetic updates as well as the addition of the Tripper navigation system

The updated Himalayan will get a few design changes, including new colours, and the introduction of the Tripper navigation system which made its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The basic design and layout of the instrument console has been left unchanged, and the Tripper console has been added as an extension to the Himalayan's analogue console, along with the compass. The tank guards, which also double up as carriers for external fuel cans or luggage alongside the fuel tank have been revised as well, ostensibly to make the ergonomics better. The luggage rack at the rear is likely to be updated as well.

The overall layout and design of the instrument console remains the same, but with the addition of the Tripper navigation pod

Mechanically, there are no changes expected on the 2021 model year Himalayan. The 411 cc single-cylinder engine will be retained, with figures of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. Suspension will be the same, with a 41 mm telescopic front fork, and rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) with ABS switchable on the rear wheel for better off-road use. Royal Enfield had introduced an updated Himalayan in the US last year, as well as in the Philippines, but that model didn't have the Tripper navigation feature. With the changes, expect a slight bump in prices.

