2021 Skoda Superb Sedan's New Features Revealed In Leaked Photos

The 2021 Skoda Superb will come with an updated cabin with a host of new, smart features

A bunch of leaked photos reveal that the Skoda Superb sedan is all set to get several new features for the 2021 model year. The photos, which appear to be of an internal product presentation reveal that the 2021 Superb will get an updated cabin with a host of smart creature comforts like a 360-degree camera, USB C Type port, a wireless phone charger and more. Currently, there are no updates on when the model will go on sale in India, but we would expect the launch to take place in the first half of 2021.

The 2021 Skoda Superb Sportline trim will gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised interface for the infotainment system, wireless phone charger and a Type-C USB port

Now, the photos give us a glimpse of both the Sportline trim, as well as, the top-of-the-line Laurin & Klement or L&K variant of the flagship sedan. The design of the dashboard will largely remain unchanged, and while the Sportline trim will continue to come with the existing three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, the top-end L&K trim will get a new, more premium 2-spoke steering wheel with L&K inscription.

The L&K trim of the Skoda Superb will also get a virtual cockpit system, hands-free parking function, and 360-degree Area View cameras

In terms of features, the Skoda Superb Sportline trim is shown to come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised interface for the infotainment system with MIB3 Operating System, wireless phone charger and a Type-C USB port. In addition to these, the L&K trim will also get the virtual cockpit system, hands-free parking function, and 360-degree Area View cameras. Additionally, the infotainment system will now also get an in-built navigation system which means there will be no need for an SD Card.

The updated infotainment system also gets an in-built navigation system which means there will be no need for an SD Card

Currently, there is no information on whether the exterior too will be updated or not however, we do not expect to see any major changes. As for powertrain option, the 2021 Skoda Superb will continue to come with the 2.0-litre TSI, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

