Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580

Skoda Auto India has introduced its new 'Clever Lease' program that leases the company's cars to customers. Under the new leasing services, the Skoda Rapid TSI and the Skoda Superb facelift will be the first cars to be made accessible and will be available with a range of flexible ownership solutions. Customers can lease the Skoda sedans for a minimum period of 24 months, or choose from 36, 48 and 60-month options. The monthly lease rental for the range starts from ₹ 22,580 onward. The automaker has tied up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services to facilitate the leasing option.

The Clever Lease program makes the acquisition cost lower while taking care of maintenance, road tax and other additional expenses

Speaking on the Clever Lease program, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda India, said, "The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that we evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it state of the art products or services, as a customer focused organization, we at Skoda Auto India strive to meet the ever changing needs and requirements of our discerning customers. We expect leasing to grow multi fold over the next couple of years and with the tangible benefits of 'Clever Lease', we intend to suitability cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership."

In the first phase of the Skoda Clever Lease, the company will be offering its leasing program to customers in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The automaker plans to expand its leasing services pan India next year, as part of the 'India 2.0' strategy. That's also when the Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV will be hitting the dealerships in the country by the second quarter of 2021.

The leasing service will be restricted major metros initially but will expand across the country under the India 2.0 strategy

Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO, Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., said, "Both teams have worked together to create a wide range of options for the customers to choose from and we are confident that these exciting options will find a way of meeting customers' expectations and provide them a hassle-free experience of owning and driving the best in class Skoda Auto products."

Skoda India is targeting corporate customers across varied segments including private and public sector professionals. The company says that its program covers a host of benefits including road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end-to-end maintenance, battery and tyre changes as per schedule and a replacement vehicle. The leasing program also makes way for a low acquisition cost with zero down payment, while you pay only for the months you use.

