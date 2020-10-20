Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune

With Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, customers can get a new car for a 24, 36 or 48 month plan

Maruti Suzuki India today announced partnering with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India to launch its car subscription programme in Hyderabad and Pune. Christened, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the new programme allows customers to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee. The monthly charges will also cover maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure, which can be 24, 36 or 48 months, depending on the customer's choice. Earlier, in September 2020, Maruti Suzuki and Orix India partnered to launch a similar subscription programme in Delhi, NCR and Bengaluru.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a wide range of new cars like - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena range

Talking about the new development, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. It comes with a bouquet of convenient features - flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance and also covers complete maintenance. We are overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries. Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years."

The subscription plan will cover complete maintenance (scheduled and unscheduled services/repair), 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support

Earlier in August, the company had launched a pilot programme for its vehicle subscription model, in partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies, in Pune and Hyderabad. However, this time around, the company has partnered with Orix India. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a wide range of new cars - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena range, and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from the Nexa channel. To give you an example, including taxes, a customer will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of ₹ 15,479 for a Swift Lxi in Hyderabad and ₹ 15,354, in Pune for a tenure of 48 months.

A customer can get a Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI for a monthly subscription fee of ₹ 15,479 in Hyderabad and ₹ 15,354, in Pune, for a tenure of 48 months.

The subscription fee will cover a range of other charges like - road tax, registration charges and zero dep insurance coverage. It will also cover complete maintenance (scheduled and unscheduled services/repair), 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. Furthermore, the cars will be registered, in the name of the customer so it will come with a white number plate. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

