Maruti Suzuki Launches Car Subscription Plans In Pune And Hyderabad

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' in Hyderabad and Pune.

| Updated:
Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Myles to offer its cars on subscription basis.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki tied up with Myles to offer its cars on subscription basis.
  • Customers will pay a monthly subscription charge starting at Rs. 17,600.
  • The subscription charge is inclusive of all taxes and sales services.

Maruti Suzuki has ventured into the car subscription space with its new subscription pilot program in a bid to offer flexible and easy car ownership experience to its customers. The company has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as a pilot project in select Indian cities - Hyderabad and Pune. Models like the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and the new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa will be available on lease basis for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Models like the XL6, Baleno and Ciaz can be subscribed from Nexa outlets.

Customers will have to pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17,600 for the Swift Lxi in Pune and ₹ 18,350 in Hyderabad. The charges are inclusive of all taxes and the subscribers won't be asked for any down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, customers can also avail buyback option. The charges will include complete car maintenance, insurance, round the clock roadside assistance and of course customers won't have to worry about the resale at the end of the tenure. Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel.

Charges for the base Swift LXI start at ₹ 17,600.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers. We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months."

Myles will take care of maintenance and road side assistance among others.

Automakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Volkswagen among others are already into the car leasing business and Maruti Suzuki is the latest carmaker to join the fray.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

