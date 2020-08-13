Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana

Maruti Suzuki will be shifting out of its Gurugram plant and is looking for a new plot of land in Haryana. Though the company had previously said that it is open to move to other states as well, Maruti's chairman - R.C. Bhargava has confirmed to the Times Of India (TOI) in a statement that the new plant will be set up in Haryana itself. The Haryana government too has already offered three plots of land to Maruti in place of the Gurugram plant.

Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram plant has an annual production capacity of 7 lakh units.

According to the report, the new land plots are in Manesar (near Maruti's main factory), Sohna and Kharkhoda in Sonipat. Of the three options, the Sohna land plot is likely to be ruled out as the soil test suggests high water levels at the site. While there is enough land available in Kharkhoda, the Manesar plant is more viable given the proximity of ancillaries and suppliers. Manesar is also one of India's largest auto and auto component manufacturing clusters and the 600 acre plot offered in Manesar is almost double the size of the current Gurugram plant, which is about 300 acres.

The Gurugram manufacturing employees over 15,000 direct employees.

The Gurugram manufacturing facility was Maruti's first plant which was set up 39 years ago in 1981 and currently has a manufacturing capacity of over 7 lakh units annually. The carmaker is now facing space constraints in the area and is looking to come up with a bigger unit in a bid to ramp its manufacturing capacity. At present, the Gurugram plant provides direct employment to over 15,000 employees while there are many contractual workers as well.

Source: Economic Times

