Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Programme In Delhi, NCR And Bengaluru

Expanding its vehicle subscription programme - Marti Suzuki Subscribe, to newer cities, the carmaker today launched it in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. Earlier in August, the company had launched a pilot programme for its vehicle subscription model, in partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies, in Pune and Hyderabad. However, this time around, the company has partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India to offer its car subscription programme to individual buyers in Delhi, NCR and Bengaluru. The carmaker says that with this subscription model, it aims to offer easy, and flexible car ownership options to its customers.

The subscription fee for a Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi in Delhi, for a tenure of 48 months, starts at ₹ 14,463 (including taxes)

The subscription plan will include duration ranging from 12 to 48 months, depending on customer preference, and will involve an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee. There will be no down payment, and the monthly charge will cover expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance. And all this will be handled by Orix India, through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel. To give you an example, the subscription fee for a Swift Lxi in Delhi, for a tenure of 48 months, starts at ₹ 14,463 (including taxes). In July too the company had launched a subscription progemme with Orix in Bengaluru and Gurugram, but now the prices have come down.

The all-inclusive monthly subscription fee will cover expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance

After the completion of the subscription tenure, the customer can either opt to upgrade to a new vehicle, extend the tenure, or buy the car at market price. Under the new programme, customers can select their desired Maruti Suzuki car - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza or Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena, and the Baleno, Ciaz or XL6 from the Nexa line up.

Commenting on the new ownership programme, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India said, "The vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers a huge untapped potential. Globally, the penetration of such leasing programme varies between 5% and 30%. The comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative offers customers the multiple advantages and peace of mind from botheration of maintenance costs and insurance renewal. The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers." He further added, "Progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years."

Customers will have to option to register the vehicle in either white plate or black plate with all India permit

At the time of getting the new car, customers will have the option to register the vehicle in either white plate, that is under the name of the customer itself, or black plate with all India permit, in which case it will be registered in the name of Orix.

