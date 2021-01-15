New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 31.99 Lakh

The 2021 Skoda Superb has received a refresh for the new year that brings a host of new features including Virtual Cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as aesthetic upgrades to the cabin.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
The 2021 Skoda Superb gets only feature upgrades with no mechanical changes expand View Photos
The 2021 Skoda Superb gets only feature upgrades with no mechanical changes

Skoda Auto India has launched the refreshed Superb sedan for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Skoda Superb comes with a host of new features and is priced at ₹ 31.99 lakh for the SportLine and ₹ 34.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India) for the Laurin & Klement variants. For 2021, the Superb aims to be more value-friendly with the new feature upgrades, and the extra set of features come months after the facelifted version went on sale in the country last year.

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Superb Sedan's New Features Revealed In Leaked Photos

8oi3tvn

The Skoda Superb gets two-spoke steering wheel with beige upholstery on the L&K variant

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "Since its introduction, the Skoda Superb has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India. The refreshed Skoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all."

f92l4l7s

The user interface has been upgraded and now packs inbuilt navigation along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Newsbeep

The 2021 Skoda Superb sedan now comes with new adaptive LED headlamps that optimise illumination by factoring the variation in speed, light, and weather. The adaptive front-lighting also gets swivelling and cornering function, along with dynamic headlamp inclination control. It gets different modes of its own including city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The headlamps also get the coming/leaving Home function and the LED turn indicators as standard equipment.

18pg52o

The 360-degree camera feature comes with Park Assist

Furthermore, the 2021 Skoda Superb gets the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system. The new 8-inch touchscreen display with proximity sensor gets an updated user interface that includes the new-generation Amundsen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation. Notably, there is now wireless charging and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new system also supports voice command and new Type-C USB ports. Lastly, the 2021 Skoda Superb gets 360-degree camera with park assist on the L&K trim.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At ₹ 22,580

1jm21qe8

The customisable Virtual Cockpit is now on offer on the 2021 Skoda Superb

Aesthetic changes include the new carbon decor with the three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel on the SportLine, along with black Alcantara seats with integrated headrests. The Superb Laurin & Klement variant is spruced up with the piano black decor that brings stone beige or coffee brown finished perforated leather upholstery. The L&K also uses more chrome and a two-spoke steering wheel design with the Laurin & Klement inscription.

0 Comments

Apart from the new features, the 2021 Skoda Superb continues to use the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood with 187 bhp. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic. The Superb competes against the Toyota Camry Hybrid in the segment.

Research on Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
62,2549% / 5 yrs
Fullsize Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
14.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
