2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Top 5 Highlights

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful motorcycles sold in India and packs quite the performance to go with those gorgeous lines. Having been around for a while, the modern classic, based on the Triumph Bonneville range, received a comprehensive upgrade for the 2021 model year. This includes compliance with Euro5/BS6 norms, a more responsive engine, and subtle design revisions with feature updates. Here are five highlights of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber that make it stand out over other motorcycles.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched In India

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber also gets higher-spec Showa suspension and a revised 1,200 cc engine

1. The styling on the 2021 Bonnie Bobber gets subtle updates with blacked-out engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover. The LED headlight unit is new along with the LED DRL pattern. The motorcycle is offered in three colours - Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, Cordovan Red, and Jet Black.

Updated LED headlight features a new LED daytime running light as well

2. The single-pod instrument console gets a new bezel with a metallic embellisher. The dial now packs more information and integrates the warning lights. The multi-function display is controlled by an easily accessible handlebar mounted scroll button.

The bigger 12-litre fuel tank offers more range, and the engine has service intervals of 16,000 km

3. Power on the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes from the updated 1,200 cc high-torque, parallel-twin engine. the updated engine more response with a reduction in inertia. Despite BS6 compliance, the motor continues to produce 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm, while the maximum power is 77 bhp at 6,100 rpm, receiving a hike of 1 bhp over the older model.

New blacked-out theme gives the Bonneville Bobber an edgier and moodier look

4. The 2021 Bobber also gets a larger 12 litre fuel tank that offers up to 33 per cent better efficiency. Other cycle parts remain the same including 47 mm front forks, 16-inch wire-spoked wheel that are thicker than before; Brembo brakes and two riding modes - Road and Rain.

The 2021 Bonneville Bobber meets the latest emission regulations and also gets a more responsive engine

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber in Jet Black colour is priced at Rs. 11.75 lakh, while the Cordovan Red colour model is priced at Rs. 11.88 lakh. The Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone colour is priced at Rs. 12.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).