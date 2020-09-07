New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced

This year marks the 16th year of the World Car Awards partnership with the New York Auto Show. The grand finale awards ceremony and press conference will officially declare winners in all five vehicle categories on March 31, 2020 in New York.

First the Top 10 and Top 5 in each category will be announced on February 3, 2021

The coronavirus spread really brought us down to our knees and yes in some parts of the world crippled industries. But as we are all limping towards normalcy, carmakers are also getting their plans back on track and yes this means that the World Car Awards 2021, are back on the calendar. The World Car Finals countdown will begin in late January 2021 as the jurors vote for their favourites and their confidential ballots are tabulated by the international accounting firm KPMG. First the Top 10 and Top 5 in each category will be announced on February 3, 2021; followed by the Top Three in the World finalists on March 2, 2021. The grand finale awards ceremony and press conference will officially declare winners in all five vehicle categories on March 31, 2020 in New York. This year marks the 16th year of the World Car Awards' partnership with the New York Auto Show.

Also Read: How Kia And Porsche Dominated The 2020 World Car Awards​

All that said, it's time to see the cars that have made it to the list so far. The 2021 World Car Awards jurors have released the list of eligible vehicles and as always they'll be divided into five categories - World Luxury, World Performance Car, World Urban Can and World Car Design of the Year, the winners of whom will be announced in March next year.

This year, jurors will publish a series of videos showcasing each of the shortlisted cars and the first of those videos is out. Here is the shortlist for the 2021 World Car, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car.

Here is the complete of World Car Awards 2021 nominees

2021 World Car of the Year

Audi A3

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series

Citroen C4 / e-C4

Ford Escape / Kuga

Genesis G80

Honda Jazz / Fit

Honda-e

Hyundai Elantra / Avante

Hyundai i10 / Grand i10

Hyundai i20

Kia K5 / Optima

Kia Sonet

Kia Sorento

Mazda MX-30

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Nissan Rogue / X-Trail

Seat Leon

Skoda Octavia

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Venza / Harrier

Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross

Volkswagen ID.4

2021 World Luxury Car Nominees include Aston Martin DBX, Tesla Model Y, Polestar 2 & others

2021 World Luxury Car

Aston Martin DBX

BMW X6

Genesis GV80

Land Rover Defender

Polestar 2

Tesla Model Y

Toyota Mirai

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

2021 World performance Car Nominees include Audi RS Q8, Mini John Cooper Works GP, Porsche 911 Turbo & more

2021 World Performance Car

Audi RS Q3

Audi RS Q8

BMW Alpina XB7

BMW M2 CS

BMW X5 M / X6 M

Hyundai Veloster N

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

Mini John Cooper Works GP

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0

Porsche 911 Turbo

Toyota GR Yaris

Here's the list of the 2021 World Urban Car Nominees

2021 World Urban Car

Honda Jazz / Fit

Honda-e

Hyundai i10 / Grand i10

Hyundai i20

Kia Sonet

Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross

