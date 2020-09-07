2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced

The coronavirus spread really brought us down to our knees and yes in some parts of the world crippled industries. But as we are all limping towards normalcy, carmakers are also getting their plans back on track and yes this means that the World Car Awards 2021, are back on the calendar. The World Car Finals countdown will begin in late January 2021 as the jurors vote for their favourites and their confidential ballots are tabulated by the international accounting firm KPMG. First the Top 10 and Top 5 in each category will be announced on February 3, 2021; followed by the Top Three in the World finalists on March 2, 2021. The grand finale awards ceremony and press conference will officially declare winners in all five vehicle categories on March 31, 2020 in New York. This year marks the 16th year of the World Car Awards' partnership with the New York Auto Show.
All that said, it's time to see the cars that have made it to the list so far. The 2021 World Car Awards jurors have released the list of eligible vehicles and as always they'll be divided into five categories - World Luxury, World Performance Car, World Urban Can and World Car Design of the Year, the winners of whom will be announced in March next year.
This year, jurors will publish a series of videos showcasing each of the shortlisted cars and the first of those videos is out. Here is the shortlist for the 2021 World Car, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car.
2021 World Car of the Year
Audi A3
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C4 / e-C4
Ford Escape / Kuga
Genesis G80
Honda Jazz / Fit
Honda-e
Hyundai Elantra / Avante
Hyundai i10 / Grand i10
Hyundai i20
Kia K5 / Optima
Kia Sonet
Kia Sorento
Mazda MX-30
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Nissan Rogue / X-Trail
Seat Leon
Skoda Octavia
Toyota Highlander
Toyota Sienna
Toyota Venza / Harrier
Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross
Volkswagen ID.4
2021 World Luxury Car
Aston Martin DBX
BMW X6
Genesis GV80
Land Rover Defender
Polestar 2
Tesla Model Y
Toyota Mirai
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD
2021 World Performance Car
Audi RS Q3
Audi RS Q8
BMW Alpina XB7
BMW M2 CS
BMW X5 M / X6 M
Hyundai Veloster N
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mini John Cooper Works GP
Porsche 718 GTS 4.0
Porsche 911 Turbo
Toyota GR Yaris
2021 World Urban Car
Honda Jazz / Fit
Honda-e
Hyundai i10 / Grand i10
Hyundai i20
Kia Sonet
Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross
