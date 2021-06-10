2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Unveiled

It doesn't take a genius to guess that all BMW models with the even Series nomenclature have a Gran Coupe iteration. And the latest addition to the Gran Coupe range is the new-generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Now that it's finally here, we got to say that it looks impressive if you just let that uncanny kidney grille be. Now just a small word before we actually get into it- It's still too early to comment on the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe or the entire 4 Series line-up coming to our market. We know that the 2, 6 or even 8 Series Gran Coupes are already here and by that logic BMW could be considering the 4 Series GC for India as well, but we don't have a timeline from the carmaker as yet.

BMW has got the thought right making for a mid-size luxury GC that looks this stylish.

So to begin with its looks, sleek LED headlights , massive air curtains on the that sharp front bumper, muscular bonnet with angular lines, a sloping roofline merging seamlessly with the angular rear that has sporty elements like a black diffuser housing twin chrome exhaust tips, wraparound taillights and slim ducktail spoiler. BMW has got the thought right making for a mid-size luxury GC that looks so stylish, just that it could have done a better job on that massive radiator grille upfront, which is certain to divide opinion.

Those sexy frameless windows with chrome door surrounds complement the seamless profile.

The 430i Gran Coupe is equipped with adaptive LED headlights as standard while laser light headlights are optional. The base 18-inch wheels too look good but those optional 19-inchers with low profile tyres add to its oomph. Also those sexy frameless windows with chrome door surrounds complement the seamless profile.

The sportier M440i looks more aggressive courtesy of its sporty elements.

The sportier M440i trim has a unique mesh pattern with an even sharper Cerium Grey surround that carries over to the side mirrors and exhaust and the U-shaped lower bumper design just completes the package. Also standard are Shadowline exterior trim that adds black accents around the door frames and a slim, stylish spoiler.

BMW also added an extra 40 mm to the front track and 18 to the rear.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is 150 mm longer, 25 mm wider, and 53 mm taller than the GC that it replaces. BMW also added an extra 40 mm to the front track and 18 to the rear, which gives the new Gran Coupe a slightly better stance, plus the wheelbase is 46 mm longer than before.

The cabin of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe looks a familiar place.

Coming to the cabin, there actually isn't much to talk about. While you'll find the front row near identical to its coupe sibling's, the second row will not seem much different than what we saw in the 3 Series sedan. Now coming to creature comforts, there is the latest Live Cockpit with iDrive 7.0 with the 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that takes centre stage and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The same safety features are seen here as well including Driving Assistance Professional package as well as a Parking Assistance package.

The base 430i gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit under its hood.

And finally getting on with the powertrain, the base 430i gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit under its hood that puts out 252 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and can help the 4 GC clock triple digit speeds in just 5.8 seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M440i gets the xDrive all-wheel drive system in addition to features like M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive suspension t

The sportier one though has a 3.0-litre, straight six-cylinder turbocharged motor coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. This powertrain belts out 378 bhp and 499 Nm of peak torque and hits 100 kmph mark in a quick 4.4 seconds from standstill. Now even this engine is mated to the same eight-speed automatic transmission but the M440i gets the xDrive all-wheel drive system in addition to features like M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive suspension that varies with each drive mode.

The the BMW M440i is the sportier one and is for those who want to have some fun behind the wheel.

So yes! While the 430i is for regular buyers who want to get to their destination cruising comfortably in peace, the M440i is for those who want to do the same thing having more fun and power in reserve when they are behind the wheel.