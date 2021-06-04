2022 BMW iX Electric Crossover Unveiled; Gets A Range Of 483 Km

The new BMW iX electric crossover is finally here and it will be offered in two variants - xDrive50 and xDrive40. It's the new EV flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker that comes with a completely new platform, design language and connected technology. The all-new offering is about the same size as the BMW X5 in length, while the height is about the same as the X6 and the wheel size is identical to the X7. The design language is new as well with the 4-series inspired giant kidney grille taking prominence.

The 2022 BMW iX is underpinned by an aluminium spaceframe with a new carbon cage that offers high torsional stiffness while minimising weight

The 2021 BMW iX is based on the brand's new architecture that uses an Aluminium space-frame and innovative carbon cage for high torsional stiffness while minimising weight. It's been specifically developed for battery electric vehicles. The company says that the design language on the SUV is minimalist and brings a future-oriented design with a more sustainable vehicle concept. The design also favours form and the 'Shy Tech' principle shapes the BMW grille and bonnet on the SUV. The grille also incorporates the intelligent driver assistance systems including radars, cameras and sensors, while the BMW eDrive powertrain is hidden behind the bonnet. BMW also says that the computing power on the new iX has been developed to process 20 times the data volume of the previous model.

The new BMW iX gets a new hexagonal steering wheel which imrpoves ease of access and view of the information display

Coming to its cabin, the new BMW iX is also the first vehicle from the automaker to feature the new hexagonal steering wheel, which is said to improve ease of access and provides the driver a better view of the information display. Interestingly, the seat adjustment buttons have now been moved to the door panels on the iX, taking a page right out Mercedes-Benz's playbook. Another familiar bit is the continues dual screen that is split in the centre for the instrument and infotainment displays. The electric SUV also has the largest glass surface ever fitted in a BMW offering. A rocker switch has been used for gear selection, while the car also features BMW's new operating system. The SUV will also come with semi-autonomous tech when it enters production.

The 2022 BMW iX is powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 503 bhp, while a fast charger can provide up to 80% juice in 40 minutes

The all-new BMW iX also features the brand's fifth-generation all-electric powertrain that uses two electric motors to develop a combined output of 375 kW or 503 bhp. The new powertrain helps propel the electric SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. It's equally quick in terms of charge times and can fully recharge up to 70 per cent in in 40 minutes using a 200 kW fast charger. A quick minute charge will juice up the car for 120 km. BMW claims a range of 300 miles or 483 km as per Europe's WLTP test cycle.

The 2021 BMW iX has the same length as the BMW X5, while the height is same as the X6

There is also the BMW iX xDrive40 variant that produces 322 bhp and can cover up to 414 km on a single charge. Both variants are equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system courtesy a pair of electric motor on both axles, making the iX the very first all-wheel-drive pure electric vehicle manufactured by BMW.