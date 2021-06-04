BMW i4 Electric Sedan Unveiled

The BMW i4 Gran Coupe finally makes its global debut and is all set to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. Now we are talking about the US and European markets now as BMW is yet to consider electric vehicles for the Indian market. Now in terms of looks the i4 electric is near identical to the 4-series save for the flush mess grille and new aerodynamic alloy wheels that help reducing the drag co-efficient. The BMW i4 is offered in two variants - eDrive40 Gran Coupe and the sportier M50 sedan.

The BMW i4 gets flush mess grille and new aerodynamic alloy wheel.

Coming to the electric powertrain, the i4 electric sedan is offered with two powertrain choices. The eDrive40 is rear-wheel drive and puts out 330 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Now this one takes 5.9 seconds to clock triple-digit speeds and the battery has an 83.9 kWh gross capacity while 81.5 kWh is usable. BMW is estimating that the i4 can drive up to 483 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

The BMW i4 M50 sedan is significantly quicker to triple-digit speeds at 3.9 seconds.

Then, the all-wheel-drive M50 sedan which gets a pair of electric motors, one mounted on each axle. The electric motors here put out a total 529 bhp. BMW hasn't given the torque output for these all-wheel-drive variants yet. Now this one is significantly quicker to triple-digit speeds at 3.9 seconds while using the same battery pack.

In terms of looks the BMW i4 looks near identical to the 4-Series.

That said, the estimated drive range here is estimated at a lower 394 km according to the WLPT cycle which is pretty obvious as the same battery pack is powering two electric motors in the M50 where as it provides juices to just one motor in the eDrive40.

The rear of the BMW i4 eDrive40 looks inspired from the 6-Series Gran Coupe.

The BMW i4 can be charged using a Level 2 wall-box through AC power at 11 kilowatts, which can top-up the battery to 100 per cent in 8 hours. On a DC fast charger, the electric sedan can charge at up to 200 KW which takes just 10 minutes to give a range for 142 km.

There will be a 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control screen that share a frameless bezel and appear as a single unit.

Now even on the inside, the cabin layout remains pretty much the same like the 4-series sedan save for one major change. There will be a 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control screen that share a frameless bezel and appear as a single unit. The infotainment system runs the iDrive 8 software and supports over-the-air updates as well.