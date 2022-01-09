2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift: What To Expect

Skoda Auto India is set to launch the new Kodiaq facelift in the country on January 10, 2022. The 7-seater SUV made its global debut in April 2021, and the Czech brand is expected to introduce the same model in India. Moreover, the local assembly of the flagship SUV has already commenced at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It will come to India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit. Here's what you can expect from the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift.

The flagship SUV was discontinued in early 2020 when the Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations came into effect. While the SUV was expected to go on sale sooner, but it got deferred due to challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. Nevertheless, the SUV is returning as a proper mid-life facelift with updated styling and a BS6 petrol engine.

Local assembly of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq began last month.

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will sport a new multi-slat butterfly grille, slimmer LED headlights, new LED daytime running lights (DRLs), new fog lamps, 20-inch alloys, LED taillights, a new bumper, and more. On the inside, the SUV gets the same cabin layout but the styling looks fresh. It also comes with a new two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, an updated 9.2-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with optional massage seats.

Under the hood, the SUV will get a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that also powers the Superb and Octavia sedans. The motor is tuned to make 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.