2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 Updated For Europe

The Yamaha Tricity 125 is the most affordable 3-wheel scooter in the European market. The Yamaha Tricity 125 returns to the catalog of the tuning fork brand in 2022 with the engine already adapted to the Euro 5 standard. The Tricity 125 adds a new forged piston and a newly designed cylinder head, a larger intake valve, and a higher compression ratio, as well as takes advantage of the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that allows distribution according to the needs and engine speed for maximum performance and low consumption.

A new device installed on the 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 is the 32-bit Starter Generator Control Unit (SGCU), which fully integrates the electrical and electronic functions of the engine and handles fuel supply, and power generation, and start & stop. This SGCU also governs the new Engine Smart Generator System, which combines the functions of the previous model's stand-alone generator and starter motor functions into a single compact unit. It is interesting because it turns the crankshaft directly so that the sound of the previous system disappears when engaging the gears. It also launches a start & stops system, which turns off the engine and turns it on automatically when stopping at traffic lights.

The new LCD instrumentation can be linked with the MyRide app that displays call notifications, social networks, mail, or even text messages from the smartphone in real-time.

Of course, the Yamaha Tricity 125, which is the only three-wheeler in this displacement, is characterized by its two tilting front wheels, an Ackermann LMW steering system that has been optimized by making the left and right front wheels always track a concentric arc even at steep angles. The chassis has the same design but now gets greater rigidity. It has also increased the wheelbase by 60 mm and debuts new engine mounts. The double rear suspension has improved, with 90 mm more travel to improve comfort. The spring increases its elasticity and damping force to make it more stable, while the 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 continues to have a UBS unified braking system tuned for stability.

Another novelty on the 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 is the new LCD instrumentation that can be linked with the MyRide app that displays call notifications, social networks, mail, or even text messages from the smartphone in real-time. The display design is based on the one used in the elder Yamaha Tricity 300. Another technological point added to the renewed 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 is a smart key to turn the ignition on/off, engine start, unlock the handlebar and open the seat, etc. Yamaha has also increased the footrest space for a more relaxed position. On the other hand, the headlight reflector offers a greater beam of light.

The sporty and modern style is another of its great attractions, although in this edition some tweaks have been made to the bodywork, especially on the platform, the ignition switch, and the new rear fender that adapt to the different technical changes in the cycle part. The 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 gets two new colors- Petrol Blue, Sand Gray, and Matt Gray.