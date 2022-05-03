Yamaha Tenere 900 May Be Introduced Globally

The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been quite a successful story, combining light weight, decent performance, and good off-road capability; all traits to make for an all-round off-road focussed mid-size adventure bike. But now, reports in Europe point to the development of a bigger and more powerful version of the Yamaha Tenere adventure motorcycle. And even though Yamaha India has not deemed it fit to locally assemble or even think of introducing the Tenere 700 in India, its go-anywhere ability and versatility, coupled with its light weight, promises a good all-round ADV.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid Officially Revealed

The Yamaha Tenere 700 is seen as more off-road centric, and as not as road-oriented as many riders prefer. At the same time, Yamaha seems to be setting sights on the 900 cc adventure touring capacity with the new bike, with more performance, and better all-round capability.

Previously, Yamaha had both the mid-size and higher-end of the ADV segment in the Tenere range, with the Yamaha XT1200Z Super Tenere . Now, Yamaha Europe seems to be working on a mid-range variant, instead of focussing on a BMW R 1250 GS rival, based on the 900 cc inline three-cylinder platform used in the Yamaha MT-09, Tracer 9 and XSR900 (all models not offered on sale in India). According to a report in French publication Moto Station, the new Tenere 900 may have more real world versatility than the Tenere 700. And unlike the now-discontinued XT1200Z Super Tenere, the new Tenere 900 will be positioned against the likes of the Tiger 900.

Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 Revealed For Europe, North America

And unlike the 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination of the Tenere 700, and the more off-road and hardcore Tenere 700 World Raid, the new Tenere 900 will use a 19-inch front wheel combination to give it better road manners yet retaining the versatility of the T7. Not much details are available at this stage, but the new Tenere 900 is expected to come with all the basic electronics of a contemporary ADV, with multiple riding modes, configurable ABS and traction control, etc. The Yamaha Tenere 900 is expected to be showcased by the end of the year, with a production model available in early 2023.