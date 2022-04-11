Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh

Yamaha has launched the new R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition in India at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new livery for the R15M commemorates the company's association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961. The company says that the ‘speed block' colour scheme is inspired by the YZR-M1 race bike with its white and red colour scheme, gold wheels and gold tuning fork. The model also features commemorative badging on the fuel tank.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy, it's a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961. It's a symbol of our unrivalled passion for racing, our belief in the power of the sport, and our commitment to support, safeguard and encourage the motorsports culture as a member of the Grand Prix paddock.”

White and red livery inspired by the World GP YZR-M1.

The cosmetics aside, the R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is powered by the familiar 155cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine. The unit develops 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The World GP 60th Anniversary Edition gets all the features from the standard R15M including traction control, a quick shifter, an upside-down front fork, Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS.

The R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is now the most expensive variant of the R15M with the standard bike priced at Rs 1.86 lakh and the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition priced at Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).