2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Scooter Revealed

Off-road specific scooters are few and far between. In India, Yamaha has the RayZR Street 125 Rally, but for global markets, the Japanese manufacturer took the wraps off the 2022 Zuma 125 scooter. The scooter gets a significant design update which is rugged. There's a newly designed front apron that gets asymmetrical round headlights. The front mudguard is raised and the alloy wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres with block pattern treads. The underbody gets plastic protection and the footboard has been raised. The exhaust too gets an upswept design. All these elements lend the scooter mild off-road credentials of sorts.

(The Zuma 125 gets block pattern tyres and tough suspension to take on rough terrain)

Then there's a lot of plastic cladding, a new seat and a new suspension setup on the scooter. The Zuma 125 gets thick, chunky 33 mm forks up front with 81 mm of travel while the rear end gets dual shock absorbers, with 78 mm of travel. Both ends get a disc brake, for better braking performance. The scooter has a wet weight of 128 kg, with a fuel tank capacity of 6.05 litres.

(There is a full digital LCD unit encased in black plastic to give it that rugged look)

The Zuma 125 gets a 125 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine which air-cooled and makes about 9 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT unit. The engine gets Yamaha's VVA or variable valve actuation technology, which helps the engine perform better and get better efficiency too.

(The Zuma 125 is unlikely to be launched in India)

The Zuma 125 scooter gets a digital LCD display wrapped with plastic cover, there's a USB charging port as well and the asymmetric headlights are adjustable too. Yamaha says that the underseat stowage is big and has enough room to fit in a full-size helmet. The scooter gets two helmet hangers as well. While it may look quite appealing, Yamaha is unlikely to launch the Zuma 125 in India. It is likely to cost more than what an average scooter buyer is ready to pay, therefore making very less business sense.

